The Indians boys team finishes 1-4 in the water polo tournament

WATER POLO

Twelve boys teams and 13 girls teams from across Florida competed at the Lake Nona Water Polo Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.

The Venice High girls finished 2-2 and the Indians boys 1-4 in the event.

The girls team played the entire tournament with no subs and was led on offense by top scorers Tessa Bohn, Amelia Baca, and Alyssa Pouget, and Mary Jane Bailey and Amelia Baca on assists and on defense by Mary Jane Bailey.

In the program’s second season, Venice boys coach Michael Bergquist picked up the first win in program history. The boys were led on offense by Ian Baca and Erik Ellams in his debut in goal.

Girls:

LAKE NONA 16 VENICE 6

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Top players w/statistics: Tessa Bohn-5 goals

Of note: Tessa Bohn, a senior at Venice, headed to Navy to play volleyball, joined the water polo team in Nov. 2018, learned to swim, and is showing her athleticism and competitiveness in the pool.

Team records: Venice 0-1

VENICE 15 WINTER SPRINGS 5

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Top players w/statistics: Amelia Baca (9 goals)

Of note: Mary Jane Bailey saved all except three and controlled the game for the Indians.

Team records: Venice 1-1

LAKE BRANTLEY 9 VENICE 8

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Top players w/statistics: Alyssa Pouget (2 goals)

Team records: Venice 1-2

Next game: vs. Winter Spring (Tournament-playing again due to bracket outcome)

VENICE 7 WINTER SPRINGS 5

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Top players w/statistics: Mary Jane Bailey (shutout in 2nd half).

Of note: Venice played entire tournament with no subs.

Team records: Venice 2-2

Next game: vs. TBA at St. Andrews Invitational Feb. 22-23, Boca Raton

Boys:

LAKE NONA 20 VENICE 10

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Of note: First game under new coach Michael Bergquist

Team records: Venice 0-1

OVIEDO 9 VENICE 7

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Of note: Even at the half.

Team records: Venice 0-2

BOONE 14 VENICE 6

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Team records: Venice 0-3

VENICE 20 BISHOP MOORE 5

Game at: Lake Highland Prep-Lake Nona Invitational

Of note: First program win.

Team records: Venice 1-3

Next game: vs. Gainesville, Feb. 23