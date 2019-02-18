Port Charlotte High boys team comes out on top in 13-team Venice Relays, girls finish in ninth place

The Port Charlotte High boys track and field team finished first in the 13-team Venice Relays on Friday at Venice High.

Individual highlights for the Pirates:

• Brandon Leacock first in shot put (44 feet, 11.50 inches) and 1st in Discus (144-10)

• Daryan Jordan first in high jump (5-9.75) and fifth in 400m dash (53.06 seconds)

• Joe Bishop first in the 3200m run (10:19.07)

• John Perez second in the 3200m run (10:19.08)

• Jacob Maslanka third in triple jump (39-1/2)

• Marc Jean-Louis fourth in triple jump (38-10.25)

• Chandler Mault fifth in the 3200m run (11:33.71)

• Chase Chambers sixth in the 1600m run (personal-best 4:55.99)

• Solomon Luther sixth in high jump (5-5.75) and seventh in the 200m dash (24.45)

• Virgil Luther seventh in the 300m hurdles (45.87)

• Brad Menzel eight in the 800m run (2:11.26)

• The 4x800 team of Chase Chambers, Brad Menzel, Joe Bishop, and John Perez finished second (8:31.60).

• The 4x400 team of Daryan Jordan, BJ Washington, Jacob Maslanka, and Brad Menzel finished fourth (3:45.79).

The Port Charlotte girls were ninth.

Individual highlights for the Pirate girls:

• Jalynn Rockymore third in the 200 (27.90) and fifth in the 100 (13.30)

• Haley Welgan fifth in the 1600 (personal-best 5:51)

• Emmalee Lowe fifth in the 200 (28.43)

• Angelina Marquez sixth in the triple jump (27-11.50)

• Madelyn Paul sixth in discus (77-1)

• Port Charlotte will compete in the Jim Smith Invitational on Saturday at Golden Gate High School in Naples.