Former champion will hold a clinic and play an exhibition match

James Blake likely holds fond memories of the Sarasota Open, a tournament he won in 2011 as he neared the end of a solid pro tennis career that took him to No. 4 in the world.

Area tennis fans who missed Blake’s run to the title will get a chance to get up close to one of the more popular players to compete on the pro tour.

Sarasota Open tournament director Tony Driscoll announced that Blake, 39, will return to this year’s Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open and will be featured in a series of events during the weekend preceding the tournament to be played April 15-21 at Laurel Oak Country Club.

The former tournament champion, who had one of the fastest forehand shots on the pro tour, will see a much different event than the one he won when it was held on Longboat Key.

The USTA and ITF have made numerous changes for 2019, including eliminating the qualifying tournament.

Instead of a 32-player qualifying tournament, this year three players will earn their way in by results in ITF events and one wild card player will play a match on the opening day of play. The two winners advance into the main draw of the $108,320 event.

Another significant change is that the singles main draw will expand from 32 to 48 players.

Blake, who is currently the tournament director of the Miami Open, will participate in a one-hour clinic on April 13. The price of the clinic is $100 per person. He will also take part in a one-hour pro-am that will include area tennis pros and then play an exhibition match later that evening.

April 14 will be Kids Day and also Ball Person Training Day, along with a second doubles pro-am event.

Tickets are currently available for those events by calling 941-444-8039 or by visiting the website at sarasotaopen.com.

There is also a noticeable change to the wild card tournament format. Area players will get a chance to play in a wild card tournament the weekend of March 29-31 Laurel Oak and another wild card tournament will be held in Atlanta.

The winners of the two events will meet on April 1 at Laurel Oak with the winner earning a wild card spot in the main draw of the Sarasota Open.

“It will be a winner-take-all match to get into the tournament,” Driscoll said. “Should be exciting.”

There will also be a wild card doubles tournament at Laurel Oak, with the winner advancing to the main draw of doubles at the Sarasota Open.

Cha-cha-changes

On April 22, The Oaks Club USTA Women’s $25,000 Pro Circuit Event kicks off a seven-day run in Osprey.

Like the Sarasota Open, The Oaks event has a change in qualifying. Instead of a 64-player draw that started the weekend before the main draw opened play, the qualifying is now restricted to 24 players and two rounds of play to reach six competitors who will advance to the main draw of 32 players.

With so few players, Tom Whitten, the tournament director at The Oaks event, sees a great opportunity for a strong wild card event.

“There will be a lot of players who will want a chance to earn a spot in the qualifying tournament,” Whitten said. And a spot in the qualifier is exactly what the winner of the wild card tournament will get.

“We should see some really good players taking part in the wild card tournament,” Whitten said.

The wild card event for The Oaks event has historically drawn talented players from the area and throughout the world.

Naomi Osaka, who recently won the Australian Open and is currently the No. 1 ranked woman player in the world, played, and lost, in the 2013 wild card tournament played at The Oaks.

The wild card tournament will be held April 5-7 and the $25,000 USTA event will be held April 22-28.

The wild card tournament is open to the public at no charge. Tickets price for the main tournament is $5 during the week and $10 on the weekend.

Players and tennis fans can call 941-966-3605 for more information.

Senior tour wraps up

It began the final week of January at G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton and made stops at Payne Park and The Meadows in Sarasota.

This week the final stop of the senior tour of designated tournaments winds up at Palm-Aire Country Club when more than 100 players take part in the West Coast Senior Grand Prix.

Players compete in age divisions from 55-over through 85-over.

Call 941-351-4117 for more information.