Return to spring training also means coming home for Pirates manager Clint Hurdle

BRADENTON

Clint Hurdle addressed his entire team on Monday for the first time this season as the Pittsburgh Pirates took part in their first full-squad workout of the 2019 season at Pirate City.

“This is my favorite day of the spring, by far,” he said.

As it turns out, the first full-squad workout of spring training isn’t the only thing the venerable manager of the ballclub enjoys about returning to the Suncoast each and every spring. He’s been making the annual trek since becoming the Pirates skipper prior to the 2011 season.

The area has even become home for the National League’s Manager of the Year in 2013. Hurdle, 61, and his wife Karla have built a home on Holmes Beach.

“It’s been my home since January 5th,” Hurdle said. “My kids are in school here. That’s how much we think of it. It keeps us together as a family.

“We love it here. It’s a very unique place. There are a lot of good things going on here.”

Hurdle’s daughter Madison attends Manatee High and son Christian is a student at King Middle School.

“We’re all in,” Hurdle said about the move to Manatee County. “I plan on sticking around here when all is said and done. It’s in my blood.”

Of course, the former left-handed slugger who played in the Major Leagues for 10 seasons, also has the sport of baseball circulating through his veins. He’s been a part of professional baseball in some capacity for 44 seasons. And coming to Bradenton is where the Pirates have begun their seasons since 1969.

“We love coming back to Bradenton,” Hurdle said. “It’s our winter home. We love it. Look at the renovations and the things that have gone on at Pirate City.

“When we transfer up to LECOM Park (where the Pirates play their spring home games), it’s beautiful. It’s intimate.

“The town has embraced our players. Wherever we go, we’re welcome. It’s always great to come to Bradenton.”

As for Hurdle’s message to the ballclub, he kept it simple and direct. The Pirates finished the 2018 season at 82-79 to finish fourth in the punishing N.L. Central Division.

“One of the aspects we want to continue to focus on is getting our daily work in,” he said. “We want to really push everything into the day to be the best team we can be.

“If each individual player takes it upon himself to improve, somewhere along the line, it is going to make us better collectively. We all have the same goal. There needs to be conversation and communication. We talked about staying hungry and what kind of discipline it takes to show up each day and sharpen one another.

“At the end of the day when everything is said and done, there is more done than said more often than there is more said than done. Now we need to be intense and go to work. I don’t need to be talking any more. I need to be watching and they need to be working.”

The Pirates will continue to practice beginning at about 10:30 a.m. each day until their spring opener at Clearwater against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Practices at Pirate City are free and open to the public.

The Pirates play their first home game of the spring season at LECOM Park against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.