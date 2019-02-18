PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tampa Bay Rays held their first full workout Monday at the Charlotte Sports Park complex.

All 66 players who were invited to major league spring training reported in advance of the initial session.

The Rays will continue workouts Tuesday through Thursday before beginning Grapefruit League action 1:05 p.m. Friday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are five things to look for during the spring as the Rays prepare for their 22nd season:

The health of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier

When healthy, Kiermaier is one of the most dynamic players in baseball, especially on the bases and defensively.

Kiermaier was limited to a career-low 88 games a year ago because of a torn ligament in his right thumb.

It marks the third straight season, Kiermaier has missed a chunk of time because of an injury.

“We are a different team when KK is on the field,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “When he’s not, we miss him. Obviously, our defense is different, and with our offense, when he is going right, he has the ability to really ignite us.”

The left-handed hitter batted a career-low .217 with 10 stolen bases in 15 attempts last year. In 2015, Kiermaier played in 151 games and posted a .263 batting average with 12 doubles, 10 triples, 10 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 23 attempts while winning the Rawlings Gold Glove.

“I’m very motivated,” Kiermaier said. “I always play with that chip on my shoulder no matter what. But having the year the way I did last year, injuries and bad performance, I don’t think I’ve ever had a bigger chip on my shoulder, to go out and show that I’m still a really damn good player and I’m going to go prove that."

The continued development of Blake Snell

A left-handed pitcher, Snell burst onto the scene a year ago, winning the American League Cy Young Award.

“Consistency will be a big part of Blake’s season,” Cash saud. “He got in a tremendous rhythm where he had 15 starts in a row that had opportunities to win the game, so Blake’s just fine but I love the way that he’s coming in and he’s motivating himself to find ways to make himself even better.”

The 26-year-old Snell, a former first-round pick, went 21-5 with a 1.89 earned run average and 221 strikeouts in 108 ⅔ innings.

“Every year I’m more motivated, I feel,” Snell said. “I feel I get more and more excited, too. I feel like I gained a lot of ground last year to be excited about, but also still knowing I have a lot of work to do to get to where I want to be at the end of the day. ... “I feel like there is a lot of room still to get better.”

The continuity and relationships between new catcher Mike Zunino and the pitching staff

Acquired in a trade with Seattle during the offseason, Zunino has been doing everything he can to familiarize himself with the Tampa Bay pitchers.

“I’m going to sacrifice some live at-bats now,” Zunino said. “I want to be able to catch all the guys I can and build that relationship with them. I just wanted to have an idea and what they use to get guys out.”

The 27-year-old out of Cape Coral threw out 35 percent of would-be base stealers a year ago, up from his average of 28 percent.

“He’s energetic, he’s full of life,” Cash said. “You already see why he’s made so many good relationships over the course of his career with just how outgoing his personality is. I’m looking forward to taking some time for picking his brain and getting him under the hood on some of our thoughts.”

Prospect Brandon Lowe playing first base

A left-handed hitting infielder, Lowe hit six home runs in 43 games with Rays last year after connecting for 22 round-trippers in 100 minor league games with Double A Montgomery and Triple A Durham.

A second baseman and outfielder in the minors, the Rays are trying Lowe at first base.

“It’s a learning process and they’re getting my feet wet before they just throw me into the fire,” Lowe said. They don’t expect me to be a first baseman before spring training starts and they understand it is going to be a learning process.”

The Rays have Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi at first base with Nate Lowe, no relation, in the minors.

“He will be part of that any time we are doing infield team drills,” Cash said of Brandon Lowe. “I think he has to spend a little more time at first base just understanding where he is supposed to be on some of those things. He has a great grasp of it at second base, and I would expect that he will pick up really quick on some things.”

Reliever Emilio Pagan adding pitches

Picked up from Oakland in a three-way deal that included Texas, Pagan will be trying to develop a curveball as a third pitch to go with his fastball and slider.

“I want to see how the curveball plays, especially against lefties, and I think it will help me. ... I want to show (lefties) something that goes straight down or something I can pair off a fastball. I don’t like being just a righty-specialist ... If I can go out there and face lefties too and hopefully go two or three (innings), that would be ideal.”

Pagan went 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 55 games with the A’s last year. He struck out 63 in 62 innings.

“I heard when we acquired him that he has the chance to do some special things, and in the first bullpen, the breaking balls and everything looked really crisp so that was good to see,” Cash said.