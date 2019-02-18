PORT ORANGE — As the defending Class 9A state champion, and with three players in the preseason Super 7, Spruce Creek was never going to sneak up on anybody this year.

However, the Hawks (22-5) — who face rival Jacksonville Sandalwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a region semifinal — owe a portion of their success to a player who rarely played significant minutes in their 2018 run.

However Sophomore Kacie Oelkers is averaging nearly 10 points, six rebounds and two steals per game this season. Oelkers' breakout campaign is hardly a surprise to head coach Kelvin Hamm.

"From the beginning of the season, she just worked hard every day and did a lot of the little things — whether it was boxing out and rebounding or hitting open shots," Hamm said.

Those contributions have been vital for Spruce Creek in the absence of one of their expected starters. Senior forward Alyssa Derrick tore her ACL in September and was ruled out for the year.

Oelkers wanted the opportunity to fill the void of the team's "Swiss army knife" role, taking particular pride in rebounding and creating offensive mismatches.

"It was my time. I felt like I had to step up," said Oelkers, who shined at a summer team camp at Florida International University.

Before the season, Oelkers said she was slightly concerned about embracing a bigger role, in particular during a preseason contest against Ponte Vedra Nease, one of the premier teams in Class 7A.

"Nothing was working for me," Oelkers said. "My shots weren't falling. I couldn't get anything going.

"I had doubt, but I had to keep my energy up and my attitude great."

Oelkers now possesses the confidence gained from starting all 27 games for the Hawks this winter. Hamm believes his big three of juniors Peryonna Sylvester, Delayna Gillard and Kaci Helmick were calming influences on Oelkers and the other underclassmen.

As the season has progressed, Gillard said the 5-foot-8 combo guard/forward has embraced her role and become a force when the ball comes off the rim.

"If I see her underneath the basket, I just start running (in transition)," Gillard said. "That's the type of kid she is — if she sees the rebound, her mindset is, 'I'm going to go get that.'"

The Hawks are four wins shy of defending their title, the first in program history. Oelkers received a winner's medal last March, and still has it hanging in her bedroom.

However, she's driven to bring another one home, this time as a starter.

"I just want to get my name out there and have an impact on this team and this school," Oelkers said.