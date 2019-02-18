Between now and the NFL draft on April 25, a number of quarterback prospects are going to be the draft experts' choice for the Jaguars' seventh overall pick in the first round.

However, former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray, the former Oklahoma quarterback, continue to be the two frontrunners.

Each week leading up to the draft, we'll take a look on what the draft experts are thinking for the Jaguars' seventh overall pick.

Here is this week's roundup of mock draft projections for the Jaguars' first-round pick.

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein

Dwayne Hawkins, QB, Ohio State

WHAT THEY SAID: ''There are still some very good non-QBs on the board here and the Jaguars might have to pass on them for a talented but inexperienced pocket passer.’’

NFLDraftScout.com, Rob Rang

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Built to win now; it would surprise no one if the Jaguars opted to add a veteran rather than a rookie quarterback. Until that occurs, however, it is painfully obvious that Jacksonville needs a change at the position.’’

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

WHAT THEY SAID: ''We’re not convinced the Jaguars would take a flyer on Murry but even if they end up with Nick Foles, how can you pass on maybe the most talented player in the draft? Foles can play in 2019 and the Jaguars can use Murray like the Ravens used Lamar Jackson a season ago.''

NFL.com, Maurice Jones-Drew

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

WHAT THEY SAID: ''The Jags have an opportunity to get the next Patrick Mahomes. Murray is an explosive playmaker who will fit in well with a good defense.''

NFL.com, Chad Reuter

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Lock has been inconsistent, but so was Josh Allen -- the seventh overall pick last year -- coming out of college.''

Sports Illustrated, Kalyn Kahler

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

WHAT THEY SAID: ''I polled scouts about Jones vs. Missouri’s Drew Lock, and it’s a toss-up. Lock had a stronger week of Senior Bowl practice, but Jones played better in the Senior Bowl game, winning the MVP award. One scout said the two quarterbacks are a close 2a and 2b in this draft, and it will just depend on what a team is looking for in their quarterback. Jones gets the edge here because he’s been coached at Duke by David Cutcliffe, who is known for coaching great quarterbacks and preparing them well for the NFL.''

Draftwire, Luke Easterling

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Trading up to claim Oakland’s fourth slot.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''They’re likely to find a willing trade partner in the Raiders, who keep adding premium picks by getting at least a second-round pick and a third-round pick from Jacksonville in this deal.’’

SB Nation, Dan Kadar

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

WHAT THEY SAID: ‘’ This is sort of a boring pick, perhaps. I’m just not sold on Tom Coughlin — as old school as there is in the NFL — taking athletic Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Instead, the Jaguars could opt for a veteran quarterback in free agency and find their franchise quarterback in 2020.

Walterfootball.com

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

WHAT THEY SAID: With quarterback off the table, the Jaguars can take a defensive lineman. Yes another one. Jacksonville is loaded up front, but it also has one of the worst cap situations in the NFL. There’s a good chance the Jaguars will have to cut Malik Jackson and/or Marcell Dareus, plus Calais Campbell turns 33 in September, so Oliver would be a great, cheaper replacement.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

WHAT THEY SAID: ''They are moving on from Blake Bortles, and Lock is a guy they can develop. If they they opt for a Nick Foles mega-deal, they could turn to the offensive line for help here.''