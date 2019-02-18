Faith Musselwhite makes playing softball look so easy.

The former standout at Mount Dora Christian Academy did just that during her career with the Bulldogs, which culminated with her being named the Daily Commercial All-Area Player of the Year in 2018.

In her college debut over the weekend, Musselwhite proved she was ready for the next level.

A catcher and outfielder for the University of Rhode Island, Musselwhite torched five pitchers in five games at the Seahawk Softball Bash in Wilmington, North Carolina. In those five games, Musselwhite hit .533 (8-for-15) with two homers and six RBIs.

Musselwhite's play was so impressive that on Monday she was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week.

Certainly, Musselwhite’s best game of the weekend was on Sunday against North Carolina-Wilmington. In that contest, which Rhode Island lost 9-6, Musselwhite went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Her second homer was a three-run blast in the fifth inning that cut a five-run deficit to two.

Five of Musselwhite’s eight hits over the weekend went for extra bases. In addition to the two home runs, she also had two doubles and a triple.

Musselwhite has always been able to hit a softball. In the 133 games during her career at MDCA, she hit .495 with 190 hits, including 27 homers, 17 triples and 176 runs scored to go along with 77 stolen bases.

Behind the plate, Musselwhite proved to be a nightmare for opposing running games, picking off 34 runners at first base and 37 others trying to steal second or third.

In her senior season at MDCA, Musselwhite hit .500 with nine homers, 43 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. She had a 1.047 slugging percentage and did not make an error all season.

As a junior, Musselwhite hit .598 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs.

Next up for the Rams is the Cardinal Classic at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Rhode Island will face the University of Texas-San Antonio on Friday — the first of five games the Rams are expected to play in a three-day span.

Michael Koenig, Coastal Carolina

Michael Koenig did not play for Coastal Carolina University in 2016 when it put together a magical run that culminated with a national championship.

But, he’s hoping to help the Chanticleers return to the College World Series and repeat the feat.

Koenig, a senior infielder from Eustis High School, made his season debut on Sunday in an 11-2 win against Campbell. As the Chanticleers’ designated hitter, Koenig had a hit in two at bats, including a solo home run.

It was a solid start for Koenig after a blue-collar first season in 2018. As a junior, Koenig played in 28 games for Coastal Carolina, starting 14, and hit .269 with five doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Arguably, his best game of the season was in a 19-3 win against Wake Forest. Against the Demon Deacons, Koenig went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Over the course of his junior season, Koenig had four multi-hit games and one with multiple RBIs.

Prior to arriving at Coastal Carolina, Koenig spent his sophomore season at St. Johns River State College in Palatka. In his only year with the Vikings, he hit .314 with seven homers and 43 RBIs.

As a freshman, Koenig played at the University of South Florida in Tampa, where he saw action in 10 games and got only 14 at bats. He had only one hit that season, but it was a run-scoring triple in a 6-5 win against Liberty.

In his career at Eustis, where he played for legendary coach David Lee, Koenig hit .331 with nine homers and 45 RBIs. As a senior, he hit .396 with four homers and 15 RBIs.

Next up for undefeated Coastal Carolina (3-0) is a road game on Tuesday against North Carolina-Wilmington, before returning home on Friday to play Michigan State.

Kerry Carpenter, Virginia Tech

Kerry Carpenter spent the past two seasons shredding opposing pitching staffs in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

And he’s off to a similar start against NCAA foes.

The former Eustis standout made his debut for Virginia Tech at the RyCass Classic at Stetson University in DeLand over the weekend, hitting .333 (4-for-12) with a homer and three RBIs. Carpenter’s play helped the Hokies get off to a 3-0 start on the season.

Carpenter, a left-handed hitting outfielder, had two hits, including a double, on Saturday in a 15-3 win against Manhattan. He scored twice in Virginia Tech’s season-opening win on Friday against Stetson and twice more against Manhattan.

His home run, a two-run shot in the first inning on Sunday against San Houston State, staked the Hokies to an early lead en route to a 3-2 win.

Carpenter’s opening weekend was a continuation of his previous two seasons at St. Johns River State College in Palatka. As a freshman, he was second on the team in hits with 68, along with triples (2), walks (34) and stolen bases (6), while hitting .330 with four homers and 34 RBIs.

As a sophomore, Carpenter led the Vikings in 10 offensive categories, including batting average (.433), home runs (14) and RBIs (56).

In his senior season at Eustis, Carpenter was an offensive machine, hitting .463 with three homers and 17 extra-base hits.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a home game on Tuesday against East Tennessee State and a weekend series beginning Friday at North Carolina-Greensboro.