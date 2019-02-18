DAVIE — To anyone who thinks turning Miami’s defense into something respectable is Mission: Impossible, the Dolphins may have found the solution.

Patrick Graham is the team’s new defensive coordinator. A guy who, you could say, was born for the role.

Or is it Bourne?

Graham has seemingly always known he was cut out for defensive work, except when he was attending Yale, he didn’t envision protecting end zones.

He figured he’d be protecting the entire country.

“I wanted to get a chemical engineering degree and go into the CIA,” he said.

Graham soon came to realize he didn’t have the particular set of skills to become the next real-life Jason Bourne or Ethan Hunt. You could say the career path he took is just a tad different.

“Way different,” Graham said. “But I found out early on when I got to school, chemical engineering wasn’t for me and the CIA wasn’t going to happen either.”

The only chemistry Graham, 40, has to worry about now is how to get 11 men working together, a task too great for his predecessor — another Ivy Leaguer, Matt Burke — because Burke’s unit allowed the most yards in team history, 6,257.

Just to make things challenging, Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who served as de facto defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots last season, has charged Graham with constructing a chameleon of a defense, capable of playing a 4-3, 3-4, man, zone — whatever the situation calls for on any given Sunday.

“If it requires all 11 to be done in a three-point stance, it’ll look weird, but we’ll do it,” Graham said.

Graham was exaggerating — we think — but Flores has a right to be demanding because he has produced championship results.

“It was beautiful,” Graham said of the recent Super Bowl Flores called, in which the Patriots held the Rams, who had averaged 32.9 points per game, to a field goal.

Flores doesn’t have New England’s defense anymore. He has one that ranked 29th in total defense last year and 27th in points allowed.

“We’re going to do whatever Coach Flores wants us to do that week and what we’re going to try to do is try to teach the guys the concepts of the defense, what the coverage is, what the rush is — whether we’re rushing three, four, five or six, it doesn’t matter,” Graham said.

Forget labeling this a 4-3 defense or a 3-4. If you want to label it anything, it had better be this: intelligent. There’s no other way to survive when you’re adjusting on the fly the way Dolphins coaches want their players to.

“You better not have tunnel vision,” linebackers coach Rob Leonard said. “You better understand concepts from a schematic standpoint and see big picture in whatever we’re trying to accomplish — whatever we need to do to win a game.

“ … You teach concepts. Not just your job. ‘This is your job, and this is how you tie into the big picture.’ And so doing that allows you to be a little bit flexible, a little bit multiple.”

Graham arrived after one season in Green Bay as defensive run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach. The task before him today has parallels to 2016, when he was defensive line coach of the New York Giants, who were the NFL’s most-improved that year, allowing 158 fewer points and 1,290 fewer yards than the previous year.

The 2018 Dolphins powerless against the run, giving up 2,325 yards (145.3 per game), not far off the team record of 2,506 in 1988. Changing that is high on Graham’s list of priorities, as he explained when asked how he measures a team’s toughness.

“Can we stop the run and can we stop the run when we know they’re going to run the ball?” he said.

Graham’s connections to Flores date back to 2009, when he began a seven-year run as a defensive assistant on the Patriots. There, they got to know one another, sharing an office that consisted of just them, a printer and nonstop traffic to that printer.

“He’s extremely bright,” Flores said. “He is great with the fundamentals and has very strong leadership ability. I can’t say enough good things about him. We worked together in New England and I know the type of passion he has and the way he works. We have a lot of the same core values and beliefs from a defensive standpoint.”

Graham: “Our friendship and our professional relationship has been so valuable to me because he’s always been honest with me, whether I was doing it right, whether I was doing it wrong, if I said it right, if I said it wrong. He would interject where he needed to.”

Graham said right away, he sensed something different about Flores.

“The presence,” Graham said. “The ability to be consistent. He’s a great listener. He holds you accountable. You could tell he was a leader. I mean, I could.”

