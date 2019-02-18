JUPITER — Marlins president of baseball operations Mike Hill wants nothing to do with the perception that a black cloud is hanging over Major League Baseball.

“Black cloud?” Hill asked, pointing to the sky Monday morning. “Well, there’s a few clouds.”

There were some clouds but it was a mostly sunny morning at Roger Dean Stadium, the first day position players reported to Marlins camp. One can’t fault Hill for trying to stay positive in a time where many top free agents — including All-Stars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — remain unsigned and players have spoken out about possible collusion and a labor strike.

“This is the start of the baseball season and if you can’t get excited for today, then you’re doing the wrong thing,” Hill said. “For me, it’s always an exciting day because you know you got your group back. You know that for the first time, you can get outside of the office, you can hear the crack of the bat, and you know that baseball is being played.”

Hill’s optimism comes after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Sunday night in West Palm Beach he was bothered by “the negativity” surrounding baseball this offseason. Multiple veteran major leaguers have voiced concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of a work stoppage in 2021, when the collective bargaining agreement expires.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander recently said the “system is broken” as both Harper and Machado remain unsigned. Giants third baseman Evan Longoria posted a collage to Instagram featuring Machado, Harper, ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, and former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, calling it a “shame” that all were free agents as of Jan. 18.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported this weekend that Harper is "rounding third" with the Phillies, who bolstered their lineup earlier this month in a trade with the Marlins. Miami sent All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia for a package headlined by catcher and top prospect Jorge Alfaro.

Several teams haven’t signed a free agent this offseason. Veteran players who might have signed one-year contracts in years past have instead signed minor league free-agent deals this offseason. That includes Marlins outfielder Curtis Granderson.

“Unless something changes, there’s going to be a strike. 100 percent,” Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright told InsideSTL.com last week. “I’m just worried people are going to walk out midseason.”

Marlins CEO and co-owner Derek Jeter said he hadn’t heard Manfred’s comments before speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, but briefly acknowledged he also felt there was “some negativity” around the sport.

Majority owner Bruce Sherman said he thought Manfred handled questions about free agency “particularly well" Sunday night.

“He said there are 11 free agents worth one WAR (Wins Above Replacement) and he expects those (players) to be signed,” Sherman said. “I think he represented baseball very well in saying the evolution of analytics and other things and I think he was spot-on.”

Marlins special adviser and former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada agreed with Hill’s belief that “this is a great time for the sport.” Posada, Jeter’s longtime teammate in New York and a five-time World Series champion, also praised analytics and their impact on the sport in recent years.

“Sometimes, it’s a lot, but if I was playing, I would take things that would work on my game and try to put them into work,” Posada said. “It’s a lot at times, but these kids should grab something that comes to their game and make their game a lot better.”

Hill said reasons for his optimism include the Marlins’ young talent and team's overall diversity.

“We’re incredibly happy and pleased with the players that we’ve been able to assemble here for our major league spring training camp,” Hill said. “It’s a mixture of youth, a mixture of veteran experience, of Americans, of Latins — there’s a Taiwanese (pitcher Wei-Yin Chen) mixed in there as well — and the camaraderie in that clubhouse, you can feel it.”

