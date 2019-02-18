The Mayor of Sacksonville is staying in town.

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was one of three players who had their 2019 contract options exercised by the team Monday along with defensive end Lerentee McCray and safety Cody Davis.

The Jaguars did not pick up the option for tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, making him a free agent after one injury-shortened season with the team.

Campbell, one of the most popular players in the locker room, is on track to return for a third season with the Jaguars. He's totaled 25 sacks — including a franchise-record 14 1/2 in 2017 — during his first two years, becoming the first player in team history to notch consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks. He made the Pro Bowl after each year and was a first-team All-Pro selection following the 2017 season.

Campbell, 32, has a base salary of $12 million next season and will count $14.5 million against the salary cap unless he and the team agree to restructure his contract. Campbell has previously said he would be open to doing so.

"I think it’s more with restructuring with an extension,″ Campbell said last month. "That’s the only way to do it and that’s something that was talked about that could possibly happen."

In addition to his team-leading 10 1/2 sacks in 2018, Campbell had 20 tackles for loss (tied for third in NFL) and 22 quarterback hits.

McCray, 28, and Davis, 29, were two of the team's most productive contributors on special teams last season. Davis had a team-leading 10 special teams tackles, while McCray had seven.

McCray, the Jaguars' special teams captain in 2018, also had one sack and two quarterback hits as a reserve pass rusher. In 26 games with the Jaguars over the past two years, McCray has 16 tackles on special teams.

Seferian-Jenkins, 26, becomes a failed free-agent signing. He totaled 11 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown in five games last season before he landed on injured reserve with a core-muscle injury.

Tight end was a glaring weakness for a Jaguars offense that finished 31st in scoring at 15.3 points per game. It should remain a priority as they prepare for free agency (opens March 13) and the NFL draft (begins April 25).