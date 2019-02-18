Daniel Berger became the latest local professional golfer to commit to the Honda Classic.

Berger, a Dwyer High School graduate who also attended Florida State and currently lives in Jupiter, will join the list of golfers who will be able to sleep in their own beds and compete at PGA National next week.

That list includes defending champion Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

Tournament officials will find out this week if Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among those who competed last year, are planning to join the 2019 field. The tournament will be held Feb. 28-March 3.

Another golfer who has committed to the Honda is J.B. Holmes, who won the Genesis Open on Sunday and now has five PGA Tour titles on his resume. He defeated Thomas by one stroke at Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Berger, who finished 29th at last year's Honda, tied for 12th at the Desert Classic last month, his first start of 2019 after being sidelined since September with a wrist injury.

The two-time PGA Tour winner tied for sixth at last year's U.S. Open — his only top 10 finish of the year — before injuries forced him off the tour.

Meanwhile, Holmes' victory outside Los Angeles earned him a spot in this week's WGC-Mexico Championship, but he opted for a family vacation before heading for Palm Beach Gardens.

Holmes, 36, underwent brain surgery twice in September/October 2011, the second time when it was discovered he was allergic to the adhesive used on the webbed titanium plate placed at the base of his skull in the first operation. He returned to the tour in 2012 and played 26 events.

The native of Campbellsville, Ky., started swinging a golf club in his backyard at 14 months old, made the six-man varsity high school team in the third grade and qualified for the state high school championship in the seventh grade.