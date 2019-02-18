The Times-Union highlights several of the top high school boys and girls lacrosse teams for 2019.

Boys lacrosse: 5 to watch

Bolles: There's a seven-year district championship streak to defend for the Bulldogs, who qualified for the first round but went down to Oak Hall. As usual, multi-sport athletes like Jack Munoz (football) and Stefan Mostovych (soccer) feature prominently on the roster.

Fleming Island: A strong Golden Eagles team missed out on the postseason last year, squeezed out in a tight and exceptionally deep district, but they return several quality players. Keep an eye on junior Eric Dobson, committed to Notre Dame.

Mandarin: Look for an improved squad this year at Mandarin. The Mustangs' defense should be in safe hands with Sean Bennett (Coker signee) and Jacob Gray (Huntingdon signee), while midfielder Brandon Blunk is also on course for Coker.

Ponte Vedra: The preseason favorite among area teams, even in a district packed with several of Northeast Florida's best. The Sharks reached the state semis in 2018 and enter loaded with college-bound players, including Jimmy Burns (UMass-Lowell), Jack Dowd (Furman) and Maximus Schalit (Notre Dame).

St. Augustine: The Yellow Jackets reached the second round last year, and should challenge out of District 7. Embry-Riddle signee Jacob Jones stands out for St. Augustine, scoring 27 goals from midfield for a team that picked up a postseason upset of Lake Mary last spring.

Girls lacrosse: 5 to watch

Bartram Trail: Three years removed from a state championship, the Bears look strong again this year despite missing out on the 2018 postseason. U.S. Lacrosse All-American Danielle Kelley returns after a 46-goal campaign.

Creekside: The Knights tied for the deepest local playoff run last year, along with Fletcher. With Mercer signee Katie Vanderlinde in the net, they've got a chance to go at least as far in 2019, while two-sport standout Kendall Gracie (McDaniel signee) helps solidify the defense.

Episcopal: Playoff qualifiers last year, the Eagles face a battle with traditional rival Bolles as well as Paxon and Stanton to retain that status. Embry-Riddle signee Stela Chepenik, a goalkeeper on the soccer field but a goal scorer in lacrosse, leads Episcopal's challenge.

Fletcher: Watch for the Senators to mount one of the strongest Gateway Conference challenges, after advancing to the second round of regionals last year. They've got a pair of college signees in Shelby Barrett (Huntingdon) and Megan Davis (Limestone).

St. Augustine: Yet another contender from a strong St. Johns County contingent, where Nease and Ponte Vedra should also earn their share of victories. Taylor Thomas, coming off a 64-goal season that led the Jackets into the state postseason, powers the offense for St. Augustine.