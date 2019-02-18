The Times-Union looks ahead to Tuesday's regional semifinals (Classes 5A through 9A) and regional finals (1A through 4A) in high school girls basketball.

All times 7 p.m. Tuesday unless noted

Regional semifinals

REGION 1-9A

Sandalwood (18-6) at Spruce Creek (22-5): A shot at revenge for the Saints, who lost to Spruce Creek on Jan. 9 (53-50) and in the Feb. 8 regional final (48-39). Both games were close, though, and the Hawks couldn't contain Caitlin McGee either time. The Sandalwood junior tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting, 22 and 14 in the rematch. A Sandalwood win means a Friday trip to Wekiva or West Orange.

REGION 1-8A

Creekside (20-8) at Bartram Trail (22-6): It's going to rain 3-pointers. Between AnnaRose Epting and Emily McIntosh for the Knights and Dana Art, Bella Weary and Sierra Calleson for the Bears, both teams feature plenty of long-range shooters. Bartram Trail won all three meetings this year. The winner gets Niceville or Tallahassee Lincoln.

REGION 1-7A

Middleburg (21-6) at Nease (26-1): Yes, it's been one-sided: The Panthers have won all four meetings this year. But the Broncos have cause for hope, particularly a 52-47 loss Jan. 8 when Britany Range's 33 points kept Middleburg in the game until the end. Watch the contest on the inside, Camille Hobby for Nease and Skylar Baltezegar for Middleburg. The winner meets Pensacola Pine Forest or Pensacola Washington.

REGION 1-6A

Ribault (17-8) at Bishop Kenny (26-2): This is the rematch of the triple-overtime thriller that Kenny pulled out a week and a half ago. BK also beat Ribault 31-28 at this stage last year, but the Trojans won in December. There's a battle coming on the inside, with Peris Starks for Ribault and Jasmyne Roberts for Kenny, and on the outside, where Jada Atkins and Maddie Millar face off. The victor plays Tallahassee Rickards or Tallahassee Godby.

REGION 2-6A

Menendez (16-9) at Gainesville Eastside (15-11): Which team will fall behind first? No, that's not the real strategy, but after both the Falcons and Rams rallied from massive deficits in the quarters, they've shown the ability to fall behind — way behind — and rally for the win. Teri Evans and Aniyah Foster key the guard play for Menendez, already in the school's best-ever playoff run. If they win, they'll play Crystal River or Weeki Wachee Friday.

REGION 1-5A

Bolles (17-9) at Raines (25-4): The Vikings won this matchup by seven in the regular season and more comfortably in districts. Teyana Carswell got double-doubles in both games, supported by Nyla Allen and Ahliah Brown in the backcourt, while Shekinah Sanders is leading the offense for the Bulldogs. Up next would be Florida High or West Florida.

Regional finals

REGION 1-4A

P.K. Yonge (27-1) at University Christian (16-4): A fourth straight playoff meeting for these two, and it's not an easy matchup for UC, which will at least have home court advantage. The Blue Wave knocked out the Christians in 2017 and 2018. The winner will play U.S. No. 1 Miami Country Day or Westminster Academy in a Feb. 27 state semifinal at Lakeland's RP Funding Center.

REGION 1-2A

Aucilla Christian (10-11) at Impact Christian (17-3), 6:30 p.m.: One step from the final four, Impact displayed its lock-down defense Thursday against Tallavana Christian, holding the visitors scoreless in the final quarter and pulling away. Triniti Snead is the top scoring threat for the Lions, who would meet Florida Prep or City of Life Christian if they win.

