HEY, WILLIE!

If the goal is to have 30 cars bumper-to-bumper on the last lap, then just skip the other 199 laps and get it over with. The price for this “racing” is the other problem.

We moved here last year and thought we might go to some races. Decent seats for the 500 are something like $200 apiece, plus all the other stuff you have to pay for. Seriously?

TV is looking like a good option. Surround-sound may not be the real thing, but at least it's affordable.

MIKE

HEY, MIKE!

I'm no economist, but when an event sells out, it’s probably a waste of breath suggesting they lower ticket prices.

Regarding the other races, however …

Over time, the laws of supply and demand usually have a way of working themselves out. Is surround-sound and modern-day cable actually affordable? Frankly, I’m pretty sure you could buy a good Daytona 500 ticket for about the same price as a month of full-hookup cable and wifi.

But that’s another gripe for another day.

HEY, WILLIE!

Just when I learned to say DiBenedetto, he got wrecked out of the 500.

By the way, did you happen to see who wrecked him? How does it feel when the shoe is on the other foot?

RANDY

HEY, RANDY!

Give Paul Menard credit for immediately recognizing his mistake and apologizing. He leaves Speedweeks after serving on the front end of two “Big Ones” — one involving more than half of the Daytona 500 field, and one involving 17 of the 21 Clash cars.

Congrats!

I’m not surprised that Matty D made some noise Sunday. He’s been comfortable in plate-race traffic, even in lesser equipment, and now he’s in better equipment.

Going forward, what would be nice is him and his Leavine Family Racing team finding the lead pack on occasion. The Toyota higher-ups aren’t telling us to bank heavily on that, but have insinuated there will be definite improvement. It would be nice to see a different owner crack into the “club” sooner or later.

HEY, WILLIE!

I’d like to add an item that’s been overlooked about racing at Daytona — the elimination of the circus that used to be behind Turn 4 during Speedweeks. It added excitement and a festival atmosphere.

We would come early in the morning before races to see the hottest offerings from automakers, along with other sponsor displays, the souvenir haulers, carnival food and the chance of meeting a driver signing autographs or getting our photo taken with a show car.

BOB

HEY, BOB!

That’s one I haven’t heard in a while but it’s a pretty good point.

Whenever folks were driving down Speedway Boulevard, they’d be naturally drawn to the goings-on over on Speedway property. If physically drawn in that direction, who knows, maybe you’ve hooked a new fan.

These days, they prefer you turn your attention to the other side of the street and One Daytona. Don’t blame them, given the investment.

HEY, WILLIE!

What do you think of NBC stealing your “Motor Mouths” name for their new show with Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and AJ Allmendinger? You might want to call in during the call in segment and give them a little grief.

KENNETH

HEY, KENNY!

Technically, ours is “Daytona” Motor Mouths, but we’ll let them know we’re monitoring the situation, just in case. I’ll have my besotted counsel — F. Lee Barley — fire off a warning shot.

