Through hard work Venice's Kerr lifts her way to a silver medal at 2A state championships

VENICE

Arianna Kerr went into the recent FHSAA Class 2A Girls Weightlifting State Championships knowing it was going to take a miracle to win a state title.

So instead, the Venice High junior aimed for the next best thing.

After bench pressing 200 pounds and lifting 165 in the clean and jerk for a 365 total, Kerr finished as runner-up in the 183-pound weight class.

Not bad for someone who had not even started lifting until her sophomore year.

Her numbers, however, could not compare to the 250 bench and 225 clean put up by Ocoee’s Samantha Jefferson, who not only defended her state title but also set a state record with her bench press in the class.

“She was going to win. There was no way to out-lift her. There was no possible way,” Kerr said. “I was really happy, considering last year I got sixth (with a 320 total). It was a pretty good improvement.”

This year she came in more prepared. “Last year, I didn’t know what to expect going into it. I was kind of like winging it,” Kerr said. “This year, I had to give my body a little time to get nervous. After my first lift, everything was good.”

Prior to the meet held in Panama City Beach, Kerr got in a workout at Mosley High in Lynn Haven.

“Thanks to Coach Brown,” she said of Mosley football coach Jeremy Brown. “He let me get a pre-workout in which is really important when you are sitting in a car for seven-and-a-half hours. You just eat and sit in the car for all that time.”

Still, along the way, Kerr saw some stunning sights.

“It was eye-opening to see what they were going through and see how so many people were affected by the hurricane that just hit,” she said of Hurricane Michael that devastated the Florida Panhandle. “I can’t even imagine not having power for 21 days.”

“She got what she put into it, and that’s the key to any sport,” Venice girls weightlifting coach Sascha Hyer said. “She was more relaxed and at ease going in.”

Hyer consistently pushed Kerr to improve on her previous year's finish at state.

“He kept telling me, ‘Do you want to be on the ground again instead of on the medal stand?’ ” Kerr said.

So she worked on her technique, constantly lifting or training. On days she could not get into the Indians weight room, she went to the YMCA.

“I worked very hard this past season,” she said. “It was nonstop in the weight room.”

“I tried pushing her, but she stayed the course,” Hyer said.

“I didn’t want to overdo myself,” she said. “I knew my body would not give up on me. It was more a mental thing.”

Kerr also worked on her power clean and squat and clean.

“I was able to get more weight on the bar,” she said. “I made a 35-pound increase on bench this year. I’m hoping to do the same next year. That would put me in a really good position on bench.”

In the meantime, Kerr will continue working out and helping out with the Indians’ football team, in addtion to working at the Old Salty Dog in Venice.

“I am a water girl, fixing helmets, bringing equipment to the fields, making sure they get ice baths after practice,” she said. “I’m there every day. Game days are really long — 7:30 a.m. for school to 1 or 2 a.m. doing laundry.”

“I just love being involved in sports. I like watching football.”

“She’s not quiet or reserved,” Hyer said. “She beats to her own drum. You have to throttle her back a little at times.”

Kerr has aspirations of going into the Navy to serve as a nurse.

“A paramedic in the Navy and travel and then maybe a traveling nurse. That would be my ultimate goal,” she said.”

But for now, she's proud of her accomplishments.

“It’s pretty cool. Going to states last year in my first year of lifting was amazing. Luckily, I have a good coaching staff and good parent support.”

“She’s strong and she’s competitive. She wants to be good,” Hyer said. “She found early on how strong she is.”