DELRAY BEACH — Juan Martin del Potro was all smiles at Monday’s news conference at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

And why not? The world’s fourth-ranked player thought he might never compete at Delray Beach again — or anywhere else, for that matter.

Last October, shortly after reaching his highest ATP ranking of No. 3, Del Potro suffered a right knee injury at the Shanghai Masters, a moment he’ll never forget.

“I thought that was the final (match) of my life,” Del Potro, the top seed at this week’s Delray Beach Open, recalled Monday.

“I got a fracture on the knee that I never expect to have. After bad days, I’m starting to believe in my doctors again — and that I will be playing tennis soon. After four months, I’m playing a tournament, which is a good (recovery) time.”

Del Potro, who suffered wrist injuries earlier in his career — which led to him dropping out of the top-1,000 rankings at one point — opens at Delray Beach against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“I have experience doing comebacks, but it’s not good for me and other players,” Del Potro said. “I know it takes time, and then you have to have confidence enough to move 100 percent. Then, the tennis part’s coming.

“Delray Beach is a good time to see how my knee works playing a match, and then we will decide what’s going to be next.”

After injuring his knee, Del Potro promised himself he’d once again compete on the ATP Tour.

“I love to do this,” he said. “I have ... good friends and family who support what I want to do. That’s enough to keep trying, keep working hard to be a better player in the future. I’m still enjoying this life.”

Del Potro, the 2011 Delray Beach champion, said it was important to make his return in South Florida.

“This is a good tournament for playing tennis,” he said. “I have great memories here; I love to do my comeback playing this event. I have a lot of Argentinian fans coming to watch my game.”

Although Del Potro would love to claim another Delray Beach title, he’s keeping his expectations in check. The tough field also includes No. 2-seed John Isner, No. 3 Frances Tiafoe — last year’s champion — and No. 4 Steve Johnson.

There are other players capable of winning, too, a list that includes Nick Kyrgios and Reilly Opelka, a Palm Beach County resident who won his first ATP title at Sunday’s New York Open.

“It’s a tough tournament,” Del Potro said. “You have big players like Isner and Frances. Kyrgios, who never knows what could happen with him. He has the power to win all the titles. And, also, many other players who can be a surprise.”