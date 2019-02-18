DAYTONA BEACH — As is the tradition, Denny Hamlin bid farewell on Monday morning to the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota which carried him to victory in Sunday’s Daytona 500 — and served as a nap room along the way.

Until next year's Daytona 500, the car will be on display in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inside the Speedway's Ticket & Tours building.

The No. 11, which is still covered in Victory Lane confetti, was autographed by all crew members. Car owner Joe Gibbs, crew chief Chris Gabehart and Hamlin were honored with gifts from Speedway president Chip Wile.

All were fitted with custom-made leather jackets while Hamlin was presented a Daytona Rolex for his second 500 victory.

Hamlin said he didn’t make good on the Sunday prediction that he'd "have a terrible hangover” Monday.

Since he has been nursing a cold, he opted to join Gibbs & Co. at the Steak ’n Shake on International Speedway Boulevard (a post-victory team tradition), then went to bed relatively early. “The Coach” picked up the tab.

“It got crazy,” Hamlin joked.

“They were running the streets,” Gibbs said with a laugh. “We all got hammered.”

When asked about Austin Dillon’s tradition of getting a tattoo on his rear-end after a big NASCAR victory, Gibbs smiled.

“Oh, yeah, I got one,” he joked.

This was Gibbs’ third Daytona 500 victory and second for Hamlin, which puts him in elite company with a relatively small group of multiple 500 winners.

“A lot more guys have won only once,” Hamlin said. “This puts us in select company.”

The 38-year-old driver has won nine races at Daytona driving Gibbs’ equipment.

“Denny has a feel for this type of racing,” Gibbs said. “He has a gift.”

He also has a sense of calm at Daytona, regardless of the type of mayhem surrounding him Sunday. In fact, Hamlin talked of falling asleep at the wheel during one of the late red-flag breaks for track cleanup.

“I usually wake up when the spotter says ‘fire ’em up’ on the radio because nobody is really saying anything (during a red flag),” Hamlin said. “It’s good quiet time. I don’t know why but under the most pressured times, I fall asleep a lot.”

After an emotional triumph last night and tributes to Gibbs' son J.D., who died on Jan. 11 from a brain disease, the mood was decidedly jovial Monday morning.

J.D. Gibbs, 49, helped put the No. 11 team together for his father and lobbied to hire Hamlin. The driver carried a special decal on his Toyota in memory of J.D. Gibbs.

It was especially big day for Hamlin, who suffered through his first non-winning season as a Cup Series driver in 2018.

“This is a new group of guys,” Hamlin said. “They have assembled a very, very strong team.”

The 500 was Gabehart’s first win a Cup Series crew chief.

“He’s got his hands all over this team,” said Hamlin, who won his first 500 in 2016, nipping Martin Truex Jr. at the finish line. “I’m proud to give them a win in his first shot out here.”

Gabehart had a rough start to Speedweeks. He was overseeing the prep of two stock cars — one for the Daytona 500 and another for the Clash. Hamlin wrecked his primary Clash car in the only practice before the race.

“The first two days (of Speedweeks) was like a rookie crew-chief hazing,” Gabehart said. “Getting two cars through tech, and those cars are on different schedules. All that was rough.

“But I can’t say this enough. We have such good people behind us not only here at the track but at the shop. We never missed a beat. The train got right on the tracks. After the Duel, we knew we’d have a good shot in the Daytona 500 and fortunately it all worked out.”