The college basketball postseason is closer than you think.

This is the final week of the regular season for both Daytona State programs. For the two ERAU teams, the regular season ends a week from Saturday. And, for the four Division I programs, only three weeks remain until conference tournaments begin.

To see who continues to step up in crunch time, including a pair of B-CU stars who etched their names in the history books last week, check out the latest edition of The Hoopla:

Cletrell Pope, B-CU: Pope was once again the leading man for the Wildcats last week, recording a pair of double-doubles against Howard and South Carolina State. Against Howard last Monday, Pope finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 79-73 loss, and he followed that up with a 26-point, 10-rebound showing in Saturday’s win over SCSU.

Pope was an impressive 9 for 10 in the win, and picked up his 320th rebound, setting the new single-season program record.

Angel Golden, B-CU: The senior leader was up to her usual tricks once again last week, putting up 26 points in a win over Howard, and 22 more in Saturday’s victory over South Carolina State. Golden went 9 for 9 from the free throw line on Saturday, including hitting a pair of shots with 18 seconds left that put the game out of reach.

Golden also became the winningest player in program history when she won her 77th career game in the victory over Howard.

Marques Sumner, Stetson: The junior played a huge role in Stetson’s upset win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, scoring a career-high 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. He also added three assists as the Hatters defeated FGCU for the first time since 2016.

Against Jacksonville earlier in the week, Sumner had 10 points and tied a career-high with seven rebounds.

Sumner was named the ASUN’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Day’Neshia Banks, Stetson: Banks led the way in both games last week, scoring a team-high 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting in a win over Jacksonville, and adding 19 more in a loss to FGCU. Banks also finished with five rebounds and four steals against the Dolphins.

Alston Jones, ERAU: Jones scored a team-high 18 points in ERAU’s overtime loss to Lynn last Wednesday, and added three rebounds, three assists and three more steals. Saturday against Saint Leo, Jones finished with 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting in a 63-58 loss.

Nikki Tucker, ERAU: The sophomore had one of her better showings of the season in Saturday’s win over Saint Leo, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a key conference win. Earlier in the week against Lynn, Tucker also had a solid showing, scoring 19 points and adding nine rebounds in a 74-71 win.

Bryce Williams, Daytona State: Williams led the Falcons in scoring in both wins last week, putting up 24 points and seven rebounds against Santa Fe, and 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds against College of Central Florida. In that same game, he also went 16 of 17 from the free throw line.

Paris Williams, Daytona State: Williams finished with a team-high 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to Santa Fe, while adding six rebounds, two steals and two assists. In Saturday’s win over COCF, Williams finished with six assists, three rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks.