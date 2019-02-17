WELLINGTON -- Valiente made history with a thrilling 10-9 overtime victory over Colorado in the championship final of the inaugural World Polo League All Star Challenge Draw Tournament on Sunday at Grand Champions Polo Club.

With 6:34 left in overtime, Argentine 10-goaler Pablo MacDonough converted a 60-yard penalty shot to clinch the win in front of a record crowd.

MacDonough finished with a career-high eight goals, all on penalty conversions, and was named MVP for the final.

"I have never had eight penalty goals in one game," MacDonough said. "It was good, especially the last one. I just wanted to hit the ball well, and if you hit the ball well you have a chance to score.

"This couldn't be any better, to win the first World Polo League tournament. This was an amazing game."

Poroto Cambiaso, 13, son of polo great Adolfo Cambiaso and the youngest player in the tournament, was selected MVP for the tournament. It was Cambiaso's first 26-goal tournament win in his U.S. 26-goal debut. Cambiaso scored two goals in the final.

MacDonough, Cambiaso and teammates Santi Torres and Agustin Nero finished the tournament 3-0. Colorado (Rob Jornayvaz, Juan Martin Zubia, Rodrigo Andrade, Jero del Carril) finished 3-1. Both teams are owned by Wellington-based J5 Equestrian.

"That whole game was tough, every second of it," Torres said. "That team was unbelievable. I was lucky Pablo made that shot. I screwed up on the play that made us go into overtime."

After Torres fouled Andrade on a potential goal run, del Carril converted a 30-yard penalty shot with 12 seconds left in regulation. Del Carril finished with four goals to lead Colorado's scoring.

"It feels amazing to win this,," said Torres, who won the 20-goal Sterling Cup last weekend with Colorado teammates Nick Johnson, Jornayvaz and MacDonough.

Valiente advanced to the final with a come-from-behind 11-9 victory over Patagones. Colorado advanced with a 10-9 win over Flexjet.

In the Handicap Final on Sunday, Scone defeated Audi 11-9. Ten-goaler Juan Martin Nero was MVP. Guillermo Terrera and Alejandro Taranaco each had four goals for Scone.

"What I am most excited about is the overall progress that the highest level of polo in the Northern Hemisphere has made," WPL Commissioner Dale Smicklas said. "I think anybody that's come to the games, watched the games and experienced the energy has witnessed the feeling and positive momentum we have around this style of play and this level of play."

Co-founded by Grand Champions owners Melissa and Marc Ganzi and Valiente Polo Farm owner Bob Jornayvaz, the World Polo League is the only 26-goal polo outside of Argentina.

The WPL also includes the Feb. 10-March 3 Founders Cup, March 6-24 Palm Beach Open and March 27-April 14 Triple Crown of Polo.

International Polo Club: The Gauntlet of Polo Series (18-22 goals) opened last week with the $125,000 C.V. Whitney Cup and continued Sunday with Las Monjitas winning the C.V. Whitney quarterfinals with a 10-9 victory over Park Place. Sapo Caset was MVP.