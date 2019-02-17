DAYTONA BEACH — The tow trucks got a surprising day off for Saturday’s Xfinity race, and they stayed in the garage for the first 190 laps of Sunday’s Daytona 500.

But that wasn’t fooling Adam Stevens.

“It’s like the Masters,” said Stevens, Kyle Busch’s longtime crew chief. “That doesn’t really begin until Sunday and this race doesn’t begin until 10 laps to go.”

Right on cue, chaos ensued at Daytona International Speedway.

Paul Menard got into the back of Matt DiBenedetto going into Turn 3 with nine laps left, triggering a massive pileup that collected over half the field and forced a nearly 25-minute red flag.

“I’ll take the blame for that one,” said Menard, who got tangled up with Jimmie Johnson during last Sunday’s Clash. “I hooked the 95 (DiBenedetto). The 12 (Ryan Blaney) had a big run so I jumped up in front of him and hooked the 95. It was time to go. I tried backing off, but wrecked a lot of cars.”

Twenty-one, to be exact.

Included in the carnage was Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, David Ragan, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon.

Almirola and Ragan suffered the brunt of the damage when Almirola’s fiery No. 10 Ford went against the wall on two wheels, and Ragan’s No. 38 found itself caught underneath.

“For a second, I thought I’d go over (the wall),” Almirola said. “The intensity ratcheted way up at the end, there were a lot of big runs coming. It’s just a product of restrictor-plate racing. When a wreck happens, we all pile in there.”

Ragan said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We were in contention with 10 laps to go,” he added. “That’s all you can hope for until all hell breaks loose.”

DiBenedetto ultimately finished 28th after leading a race-high 49 laps in his first start with Leavine Family Racing.

“It was just one of those racing deals, nothing intentional,” he said. “Looks like he barely got my right-rear. This was the most fun speedway event I’ve ever had in my life, leading and doing some things. I’m heartbroken, but appreciative to be here. This is just the beginning.”

Blaney found himself sandwiched between Menard and Almirola when sparks began to fly, and had no choice but to ride it out.

“We were racing the heck out of each other tonight,” he said. "There wasn’t one bit of single-file racing. It was exciting and it was a lot more intense to drive in tonight than what it has all of Speedweeks. We had a good run down the back and I think a couple guys were trying to push and got squirrely and next thing I know I’m in it.”

That was the first major wreck of the night, but it wasn’t the last.

There were two more multi-car pileups following the lengthy delay, including another red flag four laps later. This time, it was Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford that started the fireworks when he failed to clear Michael McDowell after attempting a three-wide pass.

McDowell turned Bowyer, who slammed into polesitter William Byron and Chase Elliott. Byron, who led 44 laps, finished 21st, while Elliott finished 17th and had to retire his car shortly after when the 5-minute repair clock ran out.

Bowyer, meanwhile, finished 20th as this red flag lasted nearly 15 minutes.

"I had a big run on the 34 and knew that I had to make quick work of him because in the mirror they were going three-wide and losing their minds," Bowyer said. "So I decided to lose my mind too.”

Busch, who finished second, said that's not all that uncommon at Daytona.

“Brains come unglued, that’s all it is,” he added. “I’ve been caught up in plenty of those, so it was nice to be in front of them tonight.”

Give SpeedWeek Radio a listen!