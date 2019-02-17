COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stetson falls to 0-3

Host Stetson (0-3) managed just four hits in a 5-2 loss to Manhattan (1-2) on Sunday. The Hatters' Ryan Stark (0-1) gave up four runs (one earned) on two hits in 4.2 innings; Bret Neilan gave up one run on five hits in 3.1 innings. Austin Bogart and Eric Foggo had RBIs for Stetson.

B-CU loses

Bethune-Cookman (1-2) lost 12-5 at Florida Gulf Coast. The Wildcats' Over Torres drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single while Joseph Fernando had two hits. Jordan Pinto took the loss.

UF's O'Sullivan wins 500th

No. 3 Florida (3-0) won 3-1 over visiting Long Beach State (0-3) to give head coach Kevin O'Sullivan his 500th victory. The Gators' Jack Leftwich (1-0) gave up one run on five hits and struck out five in six innings.

FSU now 4-0

No. 11 Florida State (4-0) won 9-1 over visiting Maine (0-4). Robby Martin had a three-run double and four Seminoles pitchers allowed just five hits and struck out 14.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Stetson loses

Stetson (2-5) had seven hits but left nine on base in a 4-1 loss to LIU Brooklyn (4-6) in Lake Buena Vista. The Hatters' Ashly Smith had two hits and an RBI.

Jackson leads ERAU

Jayla Jackson had a walk-off RBI, her second RBI of the game, as Embry-Riddle (7-5) won 6-5 over Georgia Southwestern State (5-4) in Columbus, Georgia. The Eagles' Lisa Hop pitched three scoreless innings.

B-CU loses

B-CU (3-7) lost 8-1 to Villanova (3-2) in Lake Buena Vista. Brianna Sanders had the Wildcats' RBI.

OTHER COLLEGES

B-CU men's golf 4th

B-CU finished in a tie for fourth, eight shot behind winner USC-Beaufort, in Savannah Harbor. Christian Hovstadius (216, sixth) and Jake Lane (217, ninth) led the Wildcats. ... Stetson (4-5) won 4-3 over DePaul and lost 4-0 at Florida Atlantic in men's tennis.