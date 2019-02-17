WEST PALM BEACH – Rob Manfred is not worried about the state of his game.

Major League Baseball’s commissioner, speaking at the Hilton Hotel Sunday before attending the Governor’s Baseball Dinner at the Kravis Center, said he wishes stars such as Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and Dallas Keuchel had signed before the trucks rolled into Florida and Arizona for the start of spring training. But he’s certain the players who matter most will find homes and find them soon.

“Everybody seems to approach this issue from the perspective, of, ‘Gee, why aren’t the clubs signing players?’ ” Manfred said. “There’s lots and lots of offers out there and it’s a bilateral system. Players haven’t accepted those offers yet that’s how a market works.”

And while the focus of major league baseball remains on the more than 100 unsigned free agents as the full squads reports this week, Manfred believes that number is not a true indication of the market.

“There are 11 players who had a WAR (Wins Above Replacement) above 1 last year that are unsigned,” Manfred said. “I believe, just like last year, that market is going to clear some point here in the next two weeks ... those players are going to sign.

“Do I wish, if I had my way, whatever agent would find a way to make a deal with some club sooner rather than later? Yes, I do. But we negotiated this system that allows the market to operate and I have every confidence that for those players, that market is going to clear before we get to playing real games.”

The focus has been on Harper and Machado. Recent reports have Harper and the Phillies closing in on a deal. Machado is looking for the best deal he can get and that could come from the White Sox or the Padres.

It wasn’t but a few years ago that Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, said his client was a “generational player” who deserved a $400- to $500-million contract. Harper turned down an offer from his old team, the Washington Nationals, of $300 million for 10 years.

Now, Harper is not going to get the years or the huge haul he anticipated. One official told The Palm Beach Post Sunday that Giancarlo Stanton’s 10-year deal with the Marlins was probably the last 10-year contract we’ll see in baseball. Miami unloaded the final $295 million of that contract on the Yankees for prospects more than a year ago.

“I am not ascribing blame to anybody,” Manfred said. “It takes two parties to make an agreement. … I do think certain things can be an impediment to making agreements.

“When you pronounce three years ahead of somebody’s free agency the player’s going to be a $400-million player and there’s never been a $400-million player in any sport, that becomes an impediment to the bargaining process. I do believe that.”

Manfred used the opportunity to take a dig at Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Association, for his continued rhetoric about the number of teams who, in his mind, are not trying to win, which then limits the money they are spending on contracts.

A year ago, Clark singled out the Pirates, Marlins, Rays and Athletics as four teams running their operations on the cheap. The players union filed a grievance with MLB regarding the use of revenue-sharing income by those teams.

Manfred pointed out one of those teams won 97 games (A’s), one won 90 (Rays) and one (Pirates) was three games above .500.

“He did very poorly with those four teams,” Manfred said.

Clark had a career .262 batting average, which may or may not have guaranteed him a job if he were one of the players he now leads.

Of course, the Marlins finished 63-98, extending their non-playoff streak to 15 years.

“This narrative that our teams are not trying is just not supported by the facts,” Manfred said. “Our teams are trying. Every single one of them wants to win. It may look a little different to outsiders because the game has changed, the way that people think about the game, the way people think about putting a winning team together has changed. But that doesn’t mean they are not trying.”

One of those he surely is referencing is the Marlins, who hit the reset button by shedding hundreds of millions of dollars in salary under their new ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter – including the $295 million still due Stanton.

Manfred cited the spending spree by the Orioles, who finished with baseball’s worst record, 47-115. Baltimore spent $76 million before the 2018 season on three pitchers.

“I reject the notion that payroll is a good measure for how much a team is trying or how successful that team is going to be,” he said. “I just don’t buy the idea that running around spending money is necessarily indicative of whether or not you’re going to be successful on the field.”

