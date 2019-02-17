Throughout the week, FloridaHSFootball.com published the 2018 high school football All-State teams for Classes 1A through 8A. The teams were selected by FloridaHSFootball.com Publisher Joshua Wilson along with the consideration of coach nominations, and consultation of all-area/all-county teams and members of the media from around the state.

Class 5A state runners-up North Marion led the charge with four first-team selections. Quarterback Corey Wilsher, running back Joleeco Gaskin II and offensive lineman Chase Kleehammer were all selected first-team offense while Colts safety and Star-Banner defensive player of the year Luke Rose made first-team defense.

North Marion offensive tackle Tim Mickens and Colts receiver Jyron Gilmore were named second-team offense, defensive end Jedyn Nichols was selected as second-team defense, receiver Jaree Turner made third-team offense, linebacker Nate Ion and defensive back Zac Offord made third-team defense, and rounding the Colts’ long list of All-State selections were receiver Brenden Shipp and linebacker Tre Davis who both made honorable mention.

From Lake Weir, receiver Brian Dillard was selected 6A first-team offense, linebacker Yanick Chin made first-team defense, and kicker Nixon Mejia was chosen as first-team special teams.

Also for the Hurricanes, quarterback Deiontae Simpkins and offensive tackle J.D. Crouch made 6A second-team offense, while linebacker Gene Reid was selected as third-team defense.

Sticking with 6A, from Vanguard, quarterback Trevonte Rucker was selected second-team offense, linebacker Nathan Leslie made second-team defense, offensive guard Tanner Sims was picked as third-team offense, safety Jordyn Howard made third-team defense, and rounding out the Knights’ selections were running back Kimo Clarke, defensive tackle Jordan Monroe, and cornerback D.J. Dailey who all made honorable mention.

In Class 4A, Dunnellon receivers Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Maurice Goolsby made second-team offense, DHS linebacker Maurice Jefferies made second-team defense, and Tigers cornerback Troy Hamilton was selected as honorable mention.

In Class 7A, West Port quarterback and Star-Banner offensive player of the year Brian Maurer made second-team offense, wide receiver Domonique McBride also made second-team offense, and Wolf Pack receivers Bryce Ramirez and Calvin Brown were selected as honorable mention.

For the complete list of 2018 All-State selections visit FloridaHSFootball.com.