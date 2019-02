BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s games

Regional Quarterfinals (all games 7 p.m.)

Class 9A Lake Worth at Wellington; Jupiter at Atlantic

Class 8A Fort Lauderdale at Forest Hill; Palm Beach Lakes at Pompano Beach-Blanche Ely

Class 6A - Hallandale at Suncoast

Class 5A Coral Springs Charter at Oxbridge; Cardinal Newman at St. Andrew’s

Class 4A - Benjamin at Sagemont

Class 3A Hebrew Academy at Jupiter Christian; Village Academy at Champagnat Catholic

Class 2A - Atlantic Christian at Miami Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s games

Regional Semifinals (all games 7 p.m.)

Class 9A - Palm Beach Gardens at Boca Raton

Class 5A - American Heritage at Oxbridge Academy

Regional Finals (all games 7 p.m.)

Class 3A - Somerset Prep at Lake Worth Christian

Class 2A - Grandview Prep at Miami Christian

Friday’s games

Regional Finals (Classes 9A-5A), Teams TBD

WRESTLING

Wednesday’s matches District 10-3A at Royal Palm Beach District 14-1A at Cardinal Gibbons

Friday’s matches District 14-2A at Jensen Beach District 13-1A at American Heritage

Saturday’s matches District 11-3A at Santaluces District 15-2A at South Broward

SOFTBALL

Monday

Wellington at Glades Central, 5 p.m. Palm Beach Lakes at Palm Beach Gardens, 5 p.m. Santaluces at Forest Hill, 630 p.m. Somerset Canyons at Forest Hill, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Archbishop McCarthy at American Heritage, 7 p.m. Benjamin at Calvary Christian, 4 p.m. Boynton Beach at Palm Beach Lakes, 630 p.m. Doral Academy at Oxbridge Academy, 4 p.m. Glades Central at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m. Glades Day at John Carroll, 4 p.m. John I. Leonard at Park Vista, 630 p.m. Lake Worth at Somerset Canyons, 4 p.m. Olympic Heights at Atlantic, 4 p.m. Palm Beach Central at West Boca Raton, 6 p.m. Royal Palm Beach at Pahokee, 430 p.m. South Fork at Dwyer, 630 p.m. Suncoast at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Suncoast at Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m. Trinity Christian at King's Academy, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boynton Beach at Forest Hill, 630 p.m. Cardinal Newman at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m. Santaluces at Boca Raton, 630 p.m. Spanish River at Olympic Heights, 6 p.m. Wellington at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Atlantic at West Boca Raton, 6 p.m. Benjamin at John Carroll, 4 p.m. Berean Christian at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m. Dwyer at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m. Forest Hill at Park Vista, 630 p.m. Glades Day at Glades Central, 6 p.m. John I. Leonard at Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m. Lake Worth at Boca Raton, 630 p.m. OXBRIDGE at Seminole Ridge, 730 p.m. Palm Beach Central at Pahokee, 6 p.m. Palm Beach Gardens at South Fork, 7 p.m.

Friday

American Heritage at West Boca Raton, 630 p.m. Dwyer at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m. Glades Central at Pahokee, 6 p.m. Jupiter at Olympic Heights, 630 p.m. King's Academy at Marathon, 4 p.m. Park Vista at Santaluces, 630 p.m. Spanish River at Spanish River, 630 p.m. Westminster Academy at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m. King's Academy at Marathon, 12 p.m. Oxbridge Academy at Monteverde Academy, 230 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Monday’s games: Dwyer at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games: Atlantic at Saint John Paul II, 7 p.m. John I. Leonard at Florida Christian, 4 p.m. Jupiter Christian at Benjamin, 6 p.m. King's Academy at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m. Palm Beach Central at OXBRIDGE, 7 p.m. West Boca Raton at Park Vista, 6 p.m. King's Academy at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m. Boca Raton at Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games: John I. Leonard at Coral Springs Charter, 4 p.m. Suncoast at Wellington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games: Palm Beach Gardens at Atlantic, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m. Boca Raton at West Boca Raton, 6 p.m.

Friday’s games: Cardinal Newman at Suncoast, 6 p.m. King's Academy at Benjamin, 7 p.m. Palm Beach Central at John I. Leonard, 7 p.m.

Park Vista at Wellington, 5 p.m. St. Andrew's at Jupiter, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tuesday’s games: Benjamin at Palm Beach Gardens, 530 p.m. Boca Raton at Wellington, 7 p.m. John I. Leonard at Seminole Ridge, 5 p.m. Olympic Heights at Park Vista, 6 p.m. Palm Beach Central at OXBRIDGE, 6 p.m. West Boca Raton at Spanish River, 5 p.m. Atlantic at Saint John Paul II, 430 p.m.

Wednesday’s games: Dwyer at Jupiter, 7 p.m. Pine School at Palm Beach Gardens, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s games: American Heritage at Boca Raton, 7 p.m. Cardinal Newman at Oxbridge, 5 p.m. John I. Leonard at Palm Beach Central, 5 p.m. King's Academy at Seminole Ridge, 5 p.m. Park Vista at Spanish River, 630 p.m. Wellington at Suncoast, 5 p.m. West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Central, 630 p.m.

Friday’s games: Atlantic at Boca Raton, 7 p.m. Douglas at West Boca Raton, 4 p.m. John I. Leonard at Spanish River, 6 p.m. Pine Crest at King's Academy, 6 p.m. St. Edward's at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m. Lake Highland at American Heritage, 5 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s games: Atlantic at Santaluces, 7 p.m. Boynton Beach at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m. Olympic Heights at Wellington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games: American Heritage at Spanish River, 6 p.m. Boca Raton at West Boca Raton, 7 p.m. Boca Raton Christian at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m. Boynton Beach at Olympic Heights, 7 p.m. Lake Worth at Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m. Palm Beach Gardens at Dwyer, 7 p.m. Seminole Ridge at Park Vista, 7 p.m. Somerset Canyons at Forest Hill, 7 p.m. Suncoast at Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m. Wellington at Jupiter, 630 p.m.

Wednesday’s games: Dwyer at John I. Leonard, 7 p.m. Palm Beach Gardens at Park Vista, 7 p.m. West Boca Raton at Olympic Heights, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s games: Boynton Beach at Boca Raton, 7 p.m. Suncoast at John I. Leonard, 7 p.m. Lake Worth at Somerset Canyons, 7 p.m. Olympic Heights at American Heritage, 6 p.m. Park Vista at Jupiter, 630 p.m. Santaluces at Forest Hill, 7 p.m. Spanish River at Boca Raton Christian, 5 p.m. Trinity Christian at Lake Worth Christian, 5 p.m. Wellington at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.

Friday/Saturday: Spanish River at ORLANDO TOURNAMENT

TENNIS

Tuesday: Boca Raton at Spanish River, 4 p.m. Cardinal Newman at Boca Raton Christian, 4 p.m. Dreyfoos at King's Academy, 4 p.m. Dwyer at Jupiter, 4 p.m. Forest Hill at Santaluces, 4 p.m. Lake Worth at John I. Leonard, 4 p.m. Olympic Heights at Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens at Wellington, 4 p.m. Seminole Ridge at Royal Palm Beach, 4 p.m. Somerset Canyons at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m. South Fork at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m. Spanish River at Royal Palm Beach, 4 p.m. FAU at West Boca Raton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Palm Beach Central at Palm Beach Gardens, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Boca Raton at Park Vista, 4 p.m. Dwyer at Suncoast, 4 p.m. FAU at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m. Forest Hill at Lake Worth, 4 p.m. Palm Beach Gardens at King's Academy, 4 p.m. Royal Palm Beach at Palm Beach Central, 4 p.m. Santaluces at John I. Leonard, 4 p.m. Seminole Ridge at Palm Beach Lakes, 4 p.m. Somerset Canyons at Dreyfoos, 4 p.m. Wellington at Jupiter, 4 p.m. West Boca Raton at Spanish River, 4 p.m.

TRACK

Tuesday’s meets: Seminole Ridge at Royal Palm Beach

Wednesday’s meets: Riviera Beach Prep at Martin County

Thursday’s meets: Atlantic Invitational St. Andrew's Invitational Royal Palm Beach at Palm Beach Central King's Academy Invitational

Friday’s meets: Palm Beach Gardens Invitational Anquan Boldin Invitational at Pahokee

Saturday: Walkter Dix meet at Coral Springs

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

Wednesday: John I. Leonard Invitational

Thursday’s meets: Jupiter Invitational Wellington Invitational Park Vista Invitational

WATER POLO

Fridays: Santaluces Invite St. Andrew's Invite

BASEBALL PRESEASON

Monday’s games: Trinity v. Boca Raton (at American Heritage), 4:45 p.m. Vero at American Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Jupiter Christian at Westminster Academy, 7 p.m. Atlantic v. Northeast (at Highlands Christian), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games: Dwyer v. Park Vista (at Jupiter), 6:30 p.m. Martin County at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m. Plantation-American Heritage at Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m. Cardinal Newman v. John I. Leonard (at Santaluces), 6:30 p.m. Benjamin at Santalcues, 6:30 p.m. Atlantic v. St. Andrew’s (at Highlands Christian), 4:45 p.m. King’s Academy v. Pine Crest (at Westminster Academy), 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s games: Vero Beach v. Oxbridge (at American Heritage), 4:45 p.m. Trinity Christian at American Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Dwyer v. Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Treasure Coast v. Seminole Ridge (at Palm Beach Gardens), 7 p.m. West Boca Raton v. Somerset Canyons (at Northeast), 4:45 p.m.

Thursday’s games: Park Vista at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Martin County v. Seminole Ridge (at Palm Beach Gardens), 4 p.m. Treasure Coast at Palm Beach Gardens, 7:30 p.m. Benjamin v. John I. Leonard (at Santaluces), 6:30 p.m. Cardinal Newman at Santaluces, 6:30 p.m. Olympic Heights at Spanish River, 6 p.m. Jupiter Christian at Westminster Academy, 7 p.m. Royal Palm Beach at Plantation-American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games: Olympic Heights at Spanish River, 6 p.m. King’s Academy at Westminster Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game: Wellington v. Merritt Island (location TBA), 1 p.m.