WELLINGTON -- Mexico stunned the field to win the $290,000 CSIO5 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup on Sunday at Deeridge Farms.

The young team of Manuel Gonzalez Dufrane, Eugenio Garza Perez, Juan Jose Zendejas Salgado and Fernando Martinez Sommer, all under age 30, won the only qualifier in the U.S. for the 2019 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup final in Barcelona, Spain.

Israel was second and the favored U.S. team was third in the six-team field.

“Coming up from our team’s win in Dublin, we knew that we had a good team, a great team with great riders and great horses,” said Garza Perez, the most experienced of the four. “These three riders are amazing. They ride much more than their age, and we really pulled together and pulled out the win.”

Even though Mexico led from start to finish, it came down to the final rider to determine who would finish with the lowest two-round fault total to clinch.

Gonzalez Dufrane went clear in the second and final round to clinch the gold medal.

“It feels amazing," Gonzalez Dufrane said. "This is my first Nations Cup, so it is just unbelievable for me. I tried to focus and keep calm, and everything went well.”

Earlier Sunday, Italy's Lorenzo De Luca and Cheindira won the $36,000 CSIO5 Turkish Airlines Speed Tour Final in 64.21 seconds. He was second in two speed classes last week.

In other events at Deeridge Farms:

Ireland's Paul O'Shea and Imerald Van't Voorhof won a 15-rider jumpoff with a clear round in 36.03 to win the $210,000 CSIO5 Longines Grand Prix of the Palm Beach Masters. It was O'Shea's first five-star grand prix career win.

Ashlee Bond of Israel and Ereina won the $72,000 NetJets Classic with double clear rounds and fastest jump-off in 42.32 seconds. Bond also won the $10,000 Welcome Stake.

American Catherine Tyree and Bokai won the $50,000 CSIO5 Suncast Grand Prix qualifier with a clear round in 40.60,

Winter Equestrian Festival: Nicole Shahinian-Simpson and her mare Akuna Mattata won the $134,000 CabanaCoast Grand Prix CSI 3 at the Equestrian Village at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. The pair topped a field of 44 riders with double clear rounds and 37.08 jump-off.

Tori Colvin of Loxahatchee and mount Private Practice, owned by Brad Wolf, won her fifth title at the $100,000 USHJA/WCHR Peter Wetherhill Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular in the Saturday Night Lights featured event. Colvin, 22, won with a final two-round total of 182.66.

Samuel Parot of Chile and his mount Atlantis won the $36,000 Douglas Elliman Real Estate 1.45-meter in 19.84 seconds, the only rider under 20 seconds.