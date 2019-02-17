C.J. Leary led from the 12th lap and took the checkered flag in the 30-lap United States Auto Club/Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship points feature Saturday at Bubba Speedway Park, according to USAC race results..

The feature wrapped up the third week of the four-week 2019 Winter Nationals 8th Annual Speedweeks at the Ocala track and was the final of three USAC Sprint car National Championship points features over three nights.

The points races were the first of the 2019 season for the non-wing Sprint car teams from around the country.

In the 30-lap feature Saturday, Leary, driving car 19AZ, started in second place but took the lead in the 12th lap and stayed there to finish first while Kevin Thomas, Jr. in the No. 19 car finished second after staring in fourth, the USAC results state.

Tyler Courtney piloted the No. 7 BC car to a third-place finish in the feature after starting out in ninth place, the USAC results state.

Robert Ballou, in the No. 12 car, started the feature in first place and led for 11 laps, winding up with a sixth-place finish, the USAC results indicate.

Damion Gardner, a seven time USAC/California Racing Association champion driver was making his first appearance in Florida racing in seven years last week.

Gardner started and finished in eighth place in Saturday's feature, according to the USAC results. Gardner had discussed the importance of good starting position with the Star-Banner earlier in the week.

In the USAC Sprint series feature Thursday night, Chris Windom in the 5G car won the race, Kevin Thomas, Jr. driving the No. 19 car was second and Justin Grant in the No. 4 car finished third, according to USAC results.

In the series feature Friday, Justin Grant driving No 4 won, C.J. Leary in the 18AZ car took second and Tyler Courtney driving No. 7BC took third place, according to a post on the Bubba Speedway Park website, http://bubbaracewaypark.com

USAC points following the feature races Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the USAC/Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship have Leary scored first with 216 points; Thomas, second, 214; Chase Stockon, third, 194 and Gardner was scored in eighth place with 158 points, according to result supplied by USAC media representative and statistician Richie Murray.

The teams will head to Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for the next championship in the series on Mar. 30.

The 8th Annual Bubba Speedway Park Winter Nationals, began here Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 with sprint and mini sprint car action and hosted midget and United Sprint Car Series sprints Feb.7-9.

Racing action will resume at Bubba Raceway Park on Feb. 27 with the Durrence Layne Late Models and Dirts 4 Racing Street Stock Series. Both series will race Feb. 27-March 1.

A $10,000 purse feature will be held March 2 for the Durrence Layne Late Models and the and Dirts 4 Racing Street Stocks also will run that night.

For more information contact Bubba Raceway Park at www.Bubba Raceway Park or call them at (352) 622-9400.