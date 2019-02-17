DAYTONA BEACH — Ahead of the final restart, Kyle Busch made a compromise with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

In hindsight, agreeing to the team's "strength in numbers" approach produced a bittersweet result for Busch.

One of the pre-race favorites, Busch took second place in Sunday's Daytona 500, his best showing in 14 tries. Still, the 33-year-old couldn't help feeling this was his shot at glory.

"This was probably the best shot to win, being up front at that point of the race and having the track position," said Busch, who led 37 laps and claimed victory in the first stage.

It's only the third time in the last decade where Busch posted a top-10 in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Three years ago, Busch ran third, while Hamlin clipped Martin Truex Jr. at the line.

JGR swept the top three spots on Sunday, the first full race since the death of team co-founder J.D. Gibbs on Jan. 12. Erik Jones, who notched his first career Cup Series triumph at Daytona back in July, charged on the 207th and final lap to ensure third.

Considering he lost fuel pressure on one occasion and was swept up in a 21-car wreck on Lap 192, which produced the first of two red flags, Jones was relatively pleased with how things played out.

"The car was still pretty good after the damage. It looks tore-up but it went down the straightaway really good," said Jones, who has three top-10 outings in five Cup starts at the World Center of Racing. "Had we not had our issue and had to pit, we could have been right there with Kyle and Denny the remainder of the race."

On Media Day on Wednesday, Busch told reporters of his desire to end his Daytona 500 drought — now at 0-for-14. He's won just about everything at NASCAR's highest level and visited 23 different Victory Lanes, once at Daytona, in July 2013.

Last season, Busch matched a career-high with eight Cup Series victories. He nearly got 2019 off to the perfect start, too.

The turning point proved to be a restart on Lap 198. Busch, running first, chose the bottom line ahead of Clint Bowyer. Hamlin, second at the time, wanted to race and led the line up top.

Bowyer made his move and ignited a nine-car pileup. Hamlin made it back to the line with the lead, and could not be caught out of the restart.

"Then (Hamlin) wanted to go back into teammate-preservation mode," Busch said. "Kinda funny how it swaps back and forth a little bit, but it is what it is."

Hamlin said Busch's spotter came to his team and offered to let him drop down to the bottom lane out of the final restart.

"At that point, I was like, 'Absolutely. Sure, we'll do that,' " Hamlin said. "I thought it was the best move for us, but it still gave him an opportunity to win. He got a great run on us in the backstretch. We had to block it."

