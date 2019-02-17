J.B. Holmes, who won the Genesis Open on Sunday, is the latest professional golfer to commit to the Honda Classic.

Holmes, who now has five PGA Tour titles on his resume, will be joining the man he defeated at Riviera Golf Course, defending Honda champion Justin Thomas, at PGA National Feb. 28-March 3. Others already committed to the Honda include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Padraig Harrington. Tournament officials will find out this week if Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are planning to join the field.

On Sunday, Holmes eventually got the job done at the rain-delayed Genesis Open with a 1-under 70 in the final round to finish at 14 under and defeat Thomas by a stroke. Holmes trailed Thomas by four after they both played the final 16 holes of their third rounds early Sunday morning, but Thomas shot a 75 in Round 4, which was played in the afternoon.

Holmes made the turn down one to Thomas after he shot 37 on the front side. Then, Holmes took the outright lead as Thomas three-putted No. 10 and Holmes made birdie. They flipped roles on No. 11 as Holmes three-putted from 3 feet away and Thomas made birdie to take it back from him. Then, Thomas four-putted the 13th and three-putted the 14th to give the lead back again, and he never regained it as Holmes parred his way home to the victory in the tournament formerly known as the Los Angeles Open.