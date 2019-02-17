DELRAY BEACH — Tommy Haas and Jesse Levine are no strangers. Quite the opposite, actually.

At Sunday’s final exhibition match of the Team World vs. Team Americas competition — which kicks off this week’s Delray Beach Open — Haas and longtime friend Levine battled like it was the good old days.

Haas, 40, representing Germany, won the first set 6-3. Levine, 31, of Boca Raton, took the second set 6-3. Haas capped his undefeated weekend by winning the Champions tiebreaker 10-5.

Haas, the 2006 Delray Beach singles champion, met Levine when they were students at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton. They played three times during their professional careers, with Haas winning all three. Both are now retired.

“It was a good match,” said Haas, who accepted the championship trophy for Team World, which claimed five of the eight matches vs. Team Americas. “I’ve known Jesse for a very long time. I tried to be a role model for him and help him whenever I could.”

For Levine, whose pro career was cut short because of injuries, facing Haas was a perfect ending to the weekend, despite losing the tiebreaker.

“I grew up training with him at Bollettieri Academy, so we’re pretty good friends,” Levine said. “He’s a great player, great champion. It was cool to share the court with him.”

Haas, a former world No. 2 singles player who now competes on senior tours in Europe and North America, went 3-0 for Team World.

Friday night, he beat Jan-Michael Gambill 7-6 (4), 7-5. Saturday night, he topped Fernando Gonzalez 6-7 (5), 6-3, 13-11.

“I definitely feel my age, but I’m still passionate about tennis and enjoy going out there,” Haas said of his long weekend. “This keeps me fit and keeps my body in check. It has a lot of benefits.”

Haas always tried to play Delray Beach over the years, in part to visit former coach Scott Williams, a longtime Boca Raton resident who now lives in West Palm Beach. Williams and his family were at Sunday’s match, along with Haas’ longtime friend and former pro, Gregg Hill.

“Scotty is like a brother to me, and Gregg is here, too,” Haas said. “We were like a tripod for many, many years, and it’s great to have friends like that for life. We try to get together as much as possible.”

Williams, 55, who now coaches the high school tennis programs at King’s Academy, wouldn’t have missed Haas’ matches for anything. He began coaching and mentoring Haas and Hill in Bradenton.

“When I look at Tommy, I always look from the inside-out,” Williams said. “His heart, the competitive spirit; that’s never changed over the years. Tommy is like a family member.

“As we get older, there are different physical challenges, but his performance (Saturday night) was the highest-level senior championship match I’ve ever seen.”