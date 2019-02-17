

DAYTONA BEACH – When the carnage from the Demolition Derby 500 was complete, there was one feel-good story about the finish: still-grieving car owner Joe Gibbs back in the winner’s circle.

Five weeks after losing his oldest son and co-founder of Joe Gibbs Racing, 49-year-old J.D., to a degenerative neurological disorder, Gibbs was beaming with pride at Daytona International Speedway.

That’s because the three-time Super Bowl championship coach with the Washington Redskins saw his top two drivers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, finish 1-2 in one of the most crash-marred Daytona 500s in history.

After three big wrecks in the final 10 laps of race, Hamlin and Busch finished the same way they started in overtime, where only 14 drivers from a 40-car field were left on the lead lap.

“What happened right here is emotional for all of us,” Gibbs said. “Denny racing like he did right there. I’m emotionally shot. What happened here is really unreal. I think J.D. had the best seat for everything. I just thank the Lord for being a part of this.

“It’s the most emotional and the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life in anything. J.D. ran the operation for 27 years. As a part of that, he purchased some late-model stuff for Denny [Hamlin] and put him in an Xfinity car. That started the relationship.”

It was the second Daytona 500 victory for Hamlin -- following his 2016 photo finish triumph over Martin Truex Jr. -- and especially rewarding since his No. 11 Toyota failed to register a win last season. Hamlin’s lead in the two-lap overtime was never threatened, though he felt Busch pushed him on the final lap.

“On the second-to-last restart, we decided to just kind of race it out,” Hamlin said. “[On the last re-start], I knew the top line was the one I wanted to choose. It still gave [Busch] a great opportunity to win. He gave us a run on the backstretch, but I was able to block it.”

Busch, whose best previous finish in the D-500 was third in the same year Hamlin won, said the first priority was to make sure a JGR driver won the race. Busch was the leader over Hamlin on the first two re-starts, but that order flipped for the final do-over.

“Strength in numbers, we were trying to protect one of our cars,” said Busch. “Overall, it’s certainly bittersweet. He’s got two [Daytona 500 wins] and I got zero.

“It wasn’t meant to be today, it’s frustrating for sure. It’s nice to see a teammate win, but it’s bittersweet obviously.”

Starting with Hamlin on lap 170, he and his JGR teammate led the last 32 laps, but nobody could overtake the No. 11 car at the end. There was little lineup shuffling in overtime, except for Erik Jones moving from seventh on the re-start to a third-place finish.

“I was 1-for-4 in this situation before in overtime at the Daytona 500, now I’m 2-for-5,” said Hamlin. “This is just the greatest day.

“Hats off to Kyle, I know he wanted his first win in the Daytona 500. I was so dumbfounded by the photo finish the first time [in 2016], I’m going to enjoy this one more. I’m going to have a hangover tomorrow.”

For sure, there’s going to be plenty of headaches on Monday, but not from hangovers as just being worn-out from a wrecked-filled race. Only 19 cars were left running at the finish.

Cars were bouncing around all over the track like they were in a pinball machine. Three massive wrecks in the last 10 laps involved 37 cars (Chase Elliott was among six drivers crashing more than once), including two almost immediately after a re-start, and essentially took out about half the field.

The biggest domino-like crash occurred on Lap 191, where 21 cars were in the melee and nine drivers were eliminated. Paul Menard took responsibility for making contact with Matt DiBenedetto, which triggered the carnage, but DiBenedetto quickly dismissed the idea of blaming anyone.

“It was time to go [racing hard],” said Menard. “It is frustrating that we have to put ourselves in that position to race this way. I had a big run with the 12 [Ryan Blaney] pushing and barely nicked the 95 and [DiBenedetto] got sideways. I tried backing off, but wrecked a lot of cars.”

From a drama perspective, the 61st running of the Great American race fell way short of the past two years, both won with final-lap passes. Austin Dillon zipped by Denny Hamlin last year, while Kurt Busch (Kyle’s brother) took advantage of Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson running out of gas in 2017.

However, the ending was right out of a storybook for Gibbs. The emotion of seeing Hamlin’s winning car be number 11 – the same one J.D. wore playing football at William&Mary – made this victory feel like the most satisfying one of his illustrious coaching/owner career.

“JD’s favorite number was 11,” said Gibbs. “That’s what he had when he raced [on the former Busch Series]. To have that take place tonight, I don’t believe that just happened. I think the Lord looked down on us.

“The whole thing was just a special memory for me. It’s the most important night of my occupational life.”

J.D., who ran his father’s racing enterprise while Joe was still coaching the Washington Redskins, battled his disease for nearly four years. He also had a hand in the first JGR victory in the Daytona 500, as a tire-changer on Dale Jarrett’s crew in 1993.

As Hamlin emerged from his car and headed toward Victory Lane, he pointed back to a J.D. Gibbs sticker on the door of his car, saying: “This one is for J.D. We’re going to miss him for the rest of our lives.”

Whatever drama was left at the end for this Daytona 500, it will be remembered more for the attrition than the racing. Too much of the competition in the last 10 laps was about drivers dodging wreckage, not actually racing.

But for Joe Gibbs, still mourning the loss of his beloved son, the finish to the Daytona 500 felt like heaven on earth.

gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540









