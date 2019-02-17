What is it about the late laps of the Daytona 500 that makes everyone forget how to drive?

One last climb through the gears as another Speedweeks is put in the books ...

First Gear: How does it happen? How can a 40-car field run so mannerly for 190 laps and then seemingly forget how to drive?

Kyle Busch, who finished second, talked of a disconnect between the brain and right foot.

Joey Logano, who finished fourth, seemed to blame adrenaline.

“You know it’s coming,” he said. “Everyone is thinking, ‘I want to win the biggest race of the year.’ Instead of light shoves down the straightaway, it’s full-on.”

Clint Bowyer, who triggered the last mash-up, had an honest and colorful explanation. You’d expect no less from him.

“We had a shot at it and I took it,” he said. “I had a big run on the 34 (Michael McDowell) and knew that I had to make quick work of him because in the mirror they were going three-wide and losing their minds. So I decided to lose my mind, too.”

Second Gear: The non-plate era begins immediately.

The 32nd Daytona 500 with restrictor plates was the last. Beginning with Talladega in late May, NASCAR’s two biggest superspeedways will include “tapered spacers” instead of plates to hamstring horsepower.

Goodyear can’t wait until April, however. A tire test is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Daytona — featuring a car from the Hendrick, Ganassi and Childress teams — as Goodyear begins cooking up a recipe for tire compound that will properly match the new engine packages.

So, those won’t be echoes you hear from the track these two days, but research.

Third Gear: Not suggesting how Jim France’s reign as Chairman and CEO of NASCAR will eventually be judged, but he’s already being lauded as savior of the 2019 Daytona 500.

Anyone who has ever worked for or around France speaks in glowing terms about his calm demeanor, clear vision and common sense. He lacks any semblance of bombast or arrogance, and while he doesn’t seem the type to throw his weight around, insiders insist he’s capable of quietly but effectively getting his point across.

At Sunday’s prerace drivers meeting, France spoke briefly. His closing line got all the attention.

“I hope a few of you drivers out there will get down on the bottom with Denny and Chase and put on a good show today.”

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were among the few drivers who tried to make the bottom lane work during the week. Going into Sunday’s 500, following Saturday’s largely single-file Xfinity race, there was a definite fear of a single-file afternoon.

It didn’t happen, and maybe it had nothing to do with Jim France’s invitation, but why ruin a good story line?

Fourth Gear: Before his request for a racy 500, Jim France also tried to assure the racing community of his family’s commitment to the sport while major changes are reportedly afoot. He was joined at the podium by niece Lesa France Kennedy, CEO of ISC and a NASCAR vice chair, and her 27-year-old son Ben, former racer who’s now part of NASCAR management.

“This sport was built by families and we’re just a part of it,” France said. “It’s so important that we remember this is still a family business. Our family is committed to it. It’s a tough, tough sport, tough business.

“It’s hard, but we’ve got a soft family side and that’s what makes NASCAR special. So on behalf of us and all of us in this room, we appreciate the great drivers, the great teams and the great sponsors that are here today making this happen.”

These types of remarks seem routine and probably are, but they're played up because Jim France’s public-speaking engagements are as rare as Bigfoot sightings.

Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

