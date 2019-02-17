BOCA RATON – The next chapter in coach Dusty May and the Florida Atlantic Owls’ basketball season is an entirely new one for Conference USA.

FAU will play its next four games as part of bonus play, a new scheduling method that serves as a precursor to next month’s C-USA tournament. The league’s 14 teams are divided into three groups, or pods, based on their conference records. The games will count toward a team’s regular-season record and will determine the 12 teams that will participate in the league tournament.

FAU, which is 7-7 in conference games, has been placed in Pod 2 with FIU, Louisiana Tech, Marshall and North Texas.

“I like the pod. I think there's good parity,” May said Sunday. "All the teams we've played (in our pod) have been pretty evenly matched. Excited to go out and see how much we've improved and how well we can compete."

Here is everything FAU fans need to know about bonus play.

What is Conference USA bonus play?

Bonus play is a two-week, five-game stretch (each team plays four games and gets one bye) that was announced last May. Conference USA unveiled the new format hoping to improve teams’ strength of schedule and NET (which replaced the RPI) rankings, thereby increasing its chances of sending multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Bonus play was enacted partly because Middle Tennessee was left out of last year’s NCAA Tournament despite being ranked in the top 25 when the regular season ended. C-USA tournament winner Marshall was the conference’s lone representative and made the second round.

Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Texas-San Antonio, UAB and Western Kentucky make up Pod 1. Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Rice and UTEP are in Pod 3.

Who will FAU face?

FAU starts off against a familiar foe, hosting rival FIU at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Burrow. FAU plays North Texas on Feb. 28 before having a bye on March 3. The Owls play their final home game of the season March 6 against Louisiana Tech and conclude the regular season at Marshall on March 9.

The home and road locations were determined by seeding. FAU narrowly beat FIU for the No. 8 seed because of tiebreakers.

"The Marshall trip is a tough trip for us to get to," May said. "And then obviously going to Dallas and back in Dallas for the conference tournament, it's a lot of travel for us. Definitely not complaining but there's advantages and disadvantages with every draw."

What’s at stake for FAU?

The good news for the Owls is they’ve already clinched a spot in the C-USA tournament and, by playing in Group 2, they can finish no lower than 10th in the conference. FAU’s next win guarantees its first winning season since the 2010-11 season, when it played in the Sun Belt.

How did FAU fare against those four teams?

FAU went 3-2 in league play against the four. FAU lost 96-84 to Marshall on the road on Jan. 17 and split a home-and-home with FIU from Jan. 23-26. FAU beat Louisiana Tech 69-61 on Jan. 31 and upset North Texas 57-47 on Thursday; both of those games were at home.

Where can I watch these games?

All but FAU’s trip to Marshall will air on C-USA TV, a subscription-service produced by the schools. Stadium will air FAU-Marshall through its app and Facebook. All four games, and any postseason games, will be carried locally on ESPN 106.3 radio. Fans can call 1-866-FAU-OWLS for tickets.

Can FAU make the NCAA Tournament?

Yes, but the simplest – and probably only - option is to secure the at-large bid by winning the C-USA tournament next month. Winning most or all of their bonus play games and winning at least one postseason game would certainly help the Owls pad a résumé that includes road wins over Central Florida and Illinois. That résumé, as well as some strong in-conference wins, could potentially stand out to a smaller tournament such as the NIT or College Basketball Invitational.