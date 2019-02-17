Eustis High School’s softball team was on top of the world entering the 2018 season.

The Panthers were coming off a memorable 2017 season in which they played for the Class 5A state championship, falling just short against powerhouse Coral Springs Charter.

Eustis returned most of its key players for 2018 and seemed potentially even stronger with added depth in a couple of critical areas, like pitching. A schedule filled with challenges was expected to prepare the Panthers for the rigors of another deep postseason run.

Then disaster struck.

Eustis came out flat in its regional quarterfinal game against Keystone Heights. The Panthers trailed 3-0 before even coming to bat and were unable to overcome that early deficit in a stunning 5-3 loss in the Panther Den.

It was Eustis’ earliest postseason loss since 2013, the last time the Panthers failed to earn a regional berth.

With the hurt from that loss still evident, the Panthers have set out to prove in 2019 that last year was a fluke, an aberration.

Anything but a portent of things to come.

The Panthers begin their quest to get back to Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach — home of the Florida High School Athletic Association state softball championships — on Tuesday at Winter Garden West Orange. Eustis coach Brittany Beall will test her team with a grueling schedule that includes a defending state champion — Oviedo Hagerty in Class 8A — and multiple former champions and challengers — West Orange, for example, won Class 9A titles in 2016 and 2017 and lost in the championship game last year.

Everything the Panthers do is geared toward putting 2018 in the rear-view mirror and transforming 2019 into a season for the ages.

“We’re relying heavily on our seniors — four of whom were with us in 2017,” Beall said. “They know what it takes to get (to the state finals). I spoke with them often about what we need from them, in addition to what they provide us on the field. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, in terms of being leaders and role models for their younger teammates.

“Every team needs strong leaders, someone their teammates can look up to, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way our seniors have stepped up and accepted their roles.”

The five seniors — pitcher Delaney Heaberlin, catcher Katie Johnson, outfielder Leea Hanks, utility player Joi Williams and Kayla Betts — have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during their careers. Their prowess on the softball field has earned each of them an opportunity to play at the next level.

Heaberlin won 26 games as a sophomore in 2017 and recently signed with Marshall, while Hanks has hit .500 or better in each of the previous two seasons and has signed with Notre Dame. Johnson, regarded by many as one of the area’s top catchers, has signed with Lake-Sumter State College and Williams, a speedster who sees spot action, has signed with Miami-Dade College.

Betts, who joined the Panthers in 2018, is signed with Saint Leo University.

“As a pitcher, I expect my teammates to work very hard,” Heaberlin said. “And so far, they have been. I’m also wanting to see our younger teammates — the sophomores who have never played in a varsity game — to step it up and be a good, hungry team.”

Said Hanks, “I want to see us play with a lot of teamwork and supporting each others. Everyone, especially our younger teammates, need to understand that we have to work together if we’re going to have a successful season.”

Beall, entering her 10th season with the Panthers, said the makeup of this year’s team is different — Heaberlin, Hanks and Johnson are the only regulars from the 2017 still on the roster — but she said it’s different in an “unpredictable” way.

“I’m really eager to see how we play against other teams,” Beall said. “We have so many positions that need to be filled, because we lost so many starters from last year’s team. I think we’ve got the players to get the job done, but a lot of them have never played a varsity game. It’s going to be real interesting to see how quickly we come together.”

Offensively, Beall said the Panthers should be able to match up against practically anyone. She has numerous hitters with myriad skills, including a balance of slap hitters and power hitters.

Some, like Hanks, are an opposing pitcher’s worst nightmare because of their ability to slap and hit for power.

“Our offense should be just as powerful as always,” Beall said.

For now — in the opening weeks of the season, at least — Beall and her coaching staff will watching to see how the pieces of the puzzle fall into place for the Panthers. She expects her team to win anytime it takes the field, but understands victories and losses later in the season — especially in the postseason — mean more than they do in February.

“We remember how bad we felt last year, after that loss to Keystone Heights,” Beall said. “And we want to keep that from happening again.”

AREA TEAM OUTLOOKS

CLASS 8A-DISTRICT 3

East Ridge, Lake Minneola, Gainesville Buchholz, Ocala Forest, Ocoee, Ocala West Port

2018 Records (according to MaxPreps): East Ridge 27-3, Lake Minneola 9-13-1.

Notes: East Ridge reached the regional finals last year before losing to Orange Park Oakleaf. The Knights lost co-captains Samantha Guider (19-3 in 2018 with a 0.60 ERA) and Kelly Dwyer (,409 batting average) to graduation. This will be longtime Lake Minneola coach Tony Ridge’s final season with the Hawks. Ridge had originally planned to step down after last season, but agreed to coach one more year.

CLASS 7A-DISTRICT 7

South Lake, Lakeland Lake Gibson, Eagle Lake Lake Region, Winter Haven

2018 Record: South Lake 14-12

Notes: The Eagles have six players from this year’s roster already signed to play at the next level: Meagan Blake (Daytona State), Breanna Cefaliello (St. Johns River State), Savanna Thomas (East Central Community College), Amber Divine (Northwest Florida State College), Stacey Hudson (Tallahassee Community College), and Bailey Fernandez (Lynn University).

CLASS 6A-DISTRICT 5

Leesburg, Belleview, Gainesville Eastside, Ocala Lake Weir, Citra North Marion

2018 Record: Leesburg 4-21

Notes: The Yellow Jackets have struggled in recent years, but a 2-3 record in their final five games last season gives fans hope for 2019.

CLASS 5A-DISTRICT 6

Eustis, Mount Dora, South Sumter, Tavares, Umatilla

2018 Records: Eustis 21-6, Mount Dora 7-14, South Sumter 17-15, Tavares 4-16, Umatilla 4-14

Notes: Eustis is looking to bounce back after a loss in last year’s regional quarterfinals. Mount Dora hopes to show improvement in Jessica Castiglione’s second season as coach. Drew Noe begins his third season as coach at South Sumter, which has earned regional berths for the past three seasons and the Class 5A Final Four in 2016. Tavares will be vying for its first winning season since 2013. Umatilla’s last winning season was 2015.

CLASS 4A-DISTRICT 3

Montverde Academy, Orlando First Academy, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Winter Park Trinity Prep

2018 Record: Montverde Academy 21-9

Notes: The Eagles reached the Class 4A state semifinals last season, losing to Jacksonville Trinity Christian 3-2. It was Montverde Academy’s second trip to Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach — site of the FHSAA state semifinals and finals — in three seasons. In 2016, the Eagles lost to Fort Myers Bishop Verot in the state championship game.

CLASS 2A-DISTRICT 3

Mount Dora Christian Academy, Real Life Christian, Kissimmee City of Life Christian, Winter Park Geneva, Orlando Christian Prep, Deltona Trinity Christian

2018 Records: MDCA 20-7, Real Life Christian 11-7

Notes: After reaching the Class 2A Final Four in 2016 and 2017, Mount Dora Christian was upset by Vero Beach Master’s Academy in last year’s regional finals. The Bulldogs lost three starters off last year’s team, including Daily Commercial All-Area Player of the Year Faith Musselwhite. Real Life Christian was an FHSAA Independent last season. The Raptors are coached by former East Ridge standout Peggy Alex.

CLASS 1A-DISTRICT 8

Wildwood, Fort Meade, Frostproof

2018 Record: Wildwood 3-16

Notes: Wildwood’s last winning record was in 2010. The Wildcats will play FHSAA Independent First Academy of Leesburg in their season opener on Feb. 28.

INDEPENDENT

First Academy of Leesburg

2018 Record: First Academy 1-9

Notes: The Eagles won their first game in program history last year in a 19-0 win against Auburndale Kingdom Prep.