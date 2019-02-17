The Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets dominated qualifying, while Fords swept the Duel qualifying races — and Toyota saved its best for last.

Denny Hamlin beat Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch in a two-lap, overtime shootout to win the 61st Daytona 500 before an estimated 125,000 spectators Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

“It was one of those days where it was meant to be,” Hamlin said. “Hats off to Kyle but today we would not be denied.”

It took seven overtime laps to finish the 500.

7:15 p.m.

It has happened again. NASCAR has shown the red flag stopping the Daytona 500 for a second time.

This latest wreck was ignited when Clint Bowyer's Ford made contact with the Ford of Michael McDowell at the end of the backstretch.

Several stock cars were involved.

Joe Gibbs Racing has two cars at the front of the field, the Toyotas of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Joey Logano is scored third followed by McDowell, who hasn't pitted since the crash.

There are 14 cars on the lead lap. The cars must complete the white flag lap in order to complete the race with 201 laps on the board.

7 p.m.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 17 Ford got into the back of Kyle Larson's No. 42 Chevy bringing out a yellow flag will four laps remaining in the Daytona 500.

The wreck sets up a shootout finish for the 500.

The leader board shows Toyota's Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin at the top of the front pack. They are followed by the Fords of Michael McDowell and Joey Logano.

6:28 p.m.

Paul Menard's No. 21 Ford tapped the rear bumper of Matt DiBenedetto's No. 95 Toyota sparking the "Big One" crash in Turn 3 on Lap 191.

At least a dozen stock cars were involved. David Ragan's Ford slid under Aric Almirola's Mustang in the center of the sheet-metal storm.

Daniel Hemric's No. 8 Chevy was parked by NASCAR for moving forward during the red flag.

Others taken out were Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

6:10 p.m.

The left rear tire of Kyle Larson's No. 42 Chevy blew out, causing him to spin in Turn 3 setting up a 15 lap shootout in the Daytona 500.

The top-5 are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray and Matt DiBenedetto.

The green flag was shown on Lap 185.

6 p.m.

NASCAR threw a yellow flag for debris on the backstretch, which bunched the lead pack on Lap 174.

The leaders are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

On the previous restart, Byron started 18th and made up 14 positions in six laps.

The green flag was shown at Lap 178.

5:40 p.m.

Cody Ware and BJ McLeod made contact near the entrance to pit road setting off a strange chain reaction accident on pit road.

McLeod went sideways and got into Tyler Reddick, who was slowing to make a pit stop.

Others involved included Jimmie Johnson, who lost the left rear quarter-panel exposing his fuel system, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Pit road was closed at first until the mess was cleaned up. Pit road opened for the leaders on Lap 164.

After everything sorted out following the crash and pit stops, Jamie McMurray was scored as the leader followed Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

William Byron went from first to 18th on the pit-stop sequence.

The green flag was shown at Lap 168.

5:30 p.m.

William Byron led Lap 150 with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson hot on his tail.

Byron has Johnson's former crew chief Chad Knaus.

The running order is Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Johnson, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano.

The stock cars are averaging 199 mph per lap.

Matt DiBenedetto has led a race-high 49 laps.

5:02 p.m.

Ryan Blaney, who drives the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, has won Stage 2 (Lap 120) of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Blaney took this stage in 2018.

Blaney was followed to the stripe by William Byron, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

When the race went to back to green the running order was Byron, who is driving the pole-sitting No. 24 Chevrolet, followed by the Fords of Almirola, Stenhouse, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez.

4:52 p.m.

Parker Kligerman and Casey Mears made contact in Turn 1 on Lap 107, bringing out the yellow flag.

The lead pack pitted setting up for a Stage 2 finish shootout.

Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski led the field to the green flag on Lap 112.

Matt DiBenedetto led most of Stage 2 and lapped a few cars before the crash brought out the yellow flag.

Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

4:12 p.m.

Kyle Busch started 31st in the 40-car field, worked his way through the stock cars to take the lead and capture Stage 1 on Lap 60.

He was chased across the finish line by Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

It has become obvious that the Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and the Chevrolets of Hendrick Motorsports have formed a drafting alliance to deal with the Fords.

The 500 went under yellow for the third time for Stage 1.

After all teams went to pit road for service, the restart lineup showed Logano in the front followed by Suarez and Blaney, who all drive Fords.

The green was shown on Lap 66.

3:55 p.m.

Kurt Busch's No. 1 Chevrolet hooked in front of the No. 43 Chevy wheeled by Bubba Wallace in the west banking bringing out the second yellow flag in the Daytona 500.

The No. 40 Chevy of Jamie McMurray was also involved in the wreck.

The majority of cars came to pit road while the leaders stayed out hoping to score championship points to end Stage 1.

The green was waved at Lap 54.

3:30 p.m.

Cory LaJoie took a hit to the nose bringing out the first caution for the Daytona 500.

The left front fender was bent in and required service on pit road.

Many of the other cars took advantage of the yellow flag by getting gas and tires without losing position.

Most of the Fords pitted together on Lap 17 in order to stay together as a pack.

On the restart at Lap 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 17 Ford was posted as the leader.

3:08 p.m.

The youngest front row in Daytona 500 history, William Byron and Alex Bowman, took the 40-car field to the green flag after a string of pre-race pageantry.

Three cars dropped to the rear of the field — Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson and Casey Mears — for repairs done after qualifying.

The first stage will go to Lap 60. The second ends on Lap 120.

There are eight former 500 winners in the field.