DAYTONA BEACH — The new Ford Mustangs were the talk of Speedweeks, even though a pair of Chevrolets were on the pole for the Daytona 500.

The Fords swept both races on Thursday night, with Harvick and Logano putting the No. 4 and the No. 22 in Victory Lane.

But ultimately, it was the Toyotas that survived the endurance race that was Sunday night’s 500, sweeping the top three spots.

“This Camry was fast,” said race champion Denny Hamlin.

As they were taken out by one crash after another, all the Ford drivers said their Mustangs were quick.

“Our Mustangs were fast but we just couldn’t get it going,” said Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Ford. “We didn’t have quite what we had a Talladega but all in all, our cars were fast.”

Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 41 Ford, said: “We were running in the top 10 pretty much the whole day and challenged for the lead."

In the end, the Mustangs finished fourth and fifth, with Joey Logano fourth in the No. 22 and Michael McDowell fifth in the No. 34.

Logano said he “felt like we had the car to beat and just couldn’t get there.”

Kyle Busch agreed the Mustangs were fast. But, he said, they weren’t where they needed to be at the end.

“I thought the Fords were really, really strong still,” he said, “especially when they got themselves in a group and they had eight of them single file they were pretty fast.”

Overall the racing was “pretty evenly matched as the day went on,” Busch said. “We kind of saw some of the Toyotas, and I don’t know if it was just coincidence or not, some of the Chevys were kind of working, and the speed was there in those situations to keep up with the Fords.”

At the end, Busch said, “it was just track position.”

After he and Hamlin came off pit road in the lead with 30 laps to go, he said, “we just kept the front of the field at bay the rest of the day."

