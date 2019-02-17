Fans, celebs and drivers are gearing up for the Daytona 500. Follow along for all the pre-race event updates, live from the track.

1 PM

Honored to serve as the grand marshal for today's Daytona 500, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was the last celebrity to take part in a pre-race press conference.

Watt said he takes the job of grand marshal seriously, claiming to have watched the last 8-10 years of celebrities shouting the famed words, "Drivers, start your engines."

"Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) had a great one last year — tons of energy and passion," Watt said. "I practiced in front of my girlfriend last night, and she gave me the thumbs-up. We're good to go, guys."

An NFL All-Pro for the fifth time in his career in 2018, Watt said his racing experience is limited to "sprint cars and Dick Trickle," growing up in Wisconsin. But he's thrilled to take in the massive Daytona speedway experience.

"It looks like the type of place that should throw a hell of a party, and I'd like to be a part of it," Watt said.

12:45 PM

Jim France spoke briefly to kick off the Daytona 500 drivers meeeting.

“This sport was built by families, we’re just a part of it,” Jim France told the group. “It’s a tough sport, but we have a soft family side. It’s what makes NASCAR special.”

"We appreciate the great rivers, great teams, and great sponsors that are here today making this thing happen," he said.

And then, a ripple of laughter across the room as he added: "I hope a few of you drivers will get down on the bottom with Denny (Hamlin) and Chase (Elliott) and make a show today."

12:15 PM

New England Patriots wide receiver, and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is the honorary starter for today's Daytona 500, and he joined the media pre-race before heading to the Driver's meeting.

"These guys are insane," said Edelman, who will wave the green flag in a few hours. "They're able to focus for like three hours going 200 miles per hour."

Edelman recorded 10 catches for 141 yards in New England's Super Bowl win over the Rams earlier this month.

"These guys are clearly adrenaline junkies just like we are," he added.

12 PM

The media room red carpet continued ahead of Sunday's green flag, with A.J. Foyt joining the fray just before noon.

Foyt won the 1972 Daytona 500, is a two-time Rolex 24 champion (1983 and '85), an Indianapolis 500 champion and a 24 Hours of Le Mans champion. The 84-year-old is the only person in motorsports to win all four of those major events.

"Well, it's nice to be back here instead of the funeral home," Foyt laughed. "I've been pretty sick the last couple of years, but I was able to get healed up and back here."

Foyt also won the International Race of Champions all-star racing series in 1976 and '77, along with the 1964 Firecracker 400. Still, his favorite memory behind the wheel came in his early days.

"Out of all the cars I drove I probably had the most fun on the dirt track with a sprint car," he said.

11:30 AM Update

As a kid, Jake Owen used to come to Daytona International Speedway with friends and family. He's happy to be back for the pre-race concert before the start of the Daytona 500.

The 500 "is a big deal for everyone," Owen said.

Asked who he was backing to win, Owen replied: "My buddy Kevin Harvick."

"We played some golf together yesterday," he said during a brief press conference in the Speedway media center.

As a youth, Owen said he couldn't have imagined being at a point somewhere in life where he could "hang out in the middle of this place and have these moments."

"These are rare things I'll never forget," he said.

Driver Brendan Gaughan, who will compete in the race, was spotted in the media center chatting with Chevrolet public relations folks.

10:45 AM Update

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who will perform a flyover Sunday at the start of the Daytona 500 for the 10th year in a row, are in the media center at Daytona International Speedway.

"This is amazing," said Lt. John Caldwell, leader of the six-ship demo team and commander of the squadron. "This has been exceptionally special for us just because of the interaction we’ve had with the crowd."

"It’s a huge honor and a privilege," said Caldwell, who's from Orlando.

The officers said they were happy to be in the Florida sunshine, and out of the cold at Nellis Air Force Base.

10:30 AM Update

Fans are flowing into Daytona International Speedway as the hours tick down to the start of the "Great American Race."

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the pace truck driver for this afternoon's race is in the Speedway media center talking with the news media.

Asked about all the attention he attracted as he walked into the Speedway Sunday morning, Earnhardt said "it's still awesome to be remembered."

Earnhardt said he'd enjoyed giving pace rides this morning and still gets "a thrill" from seeing fans.

He joked that he'd waved the green flag last year, will drive a pace truck this year and will look for "some little odd job to do" every year before the 500.

Earnhardt also said he really misses driving the car, more than he expected to. But he's confident that will help him be a better broadcaster.

It's a sunny 74 degrees at the Speedway with a light breeze.

