His season ended long ago, but Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had the game day mindset on Sunday as he prepared to yell the most famous words in all of motorsports.

"Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) had a great one last year — tons of energy and passion," Watt said. "I practiced in front of my girlfriend last night, and she gave me the thumbs-up. We're good to go, guys."

An NFL All-Pro for the fifth time in his career in 2018, Watt said his racing experience is limited to "sprint cars and Dick Trickle," growing up in Wisconsin. But he was thrilled to take in the massive Daytona speedway experience.

"It looks like the type of place that should throw a hell of a party, and I'd like to be a part of it," Watt said.

Edelman calls drivers "insane"

New England Patriots wide receiver, and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was the honorary starter for the Daytona 500, and he joined the media pre-race before heading to the driver's meeting.

"These guys are insane," said Edelman, who waved the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. "They're able to focus for like three hours going 200 miles per hour."

Edelman recorded 10 catches for 141 yards in New England's Super Bowl win over the Rams earlier this month.

"These guys are clearly adrenaline junkies just like we are," he added.

Foyt back at Daytona

A.J. Foyt was at the track for all of Sunday's events, and his name still carries plenty of weight. Foyt, who won the 1972 Daytona 500, is a two-time Rolex 24 champion (1983 and '85), an Indianapolis 500 champion and a 24 Hours of Le Mans champion, is the only person in motorsports to win all four of those major events.

"Well, it's nice to be back here instead of the funeral home," laughed the 84-year-old Foyt. "I've been pretty sick the last couple of years, but I was able to get healed up and back here."

Foyt also won the International Race of Champions all-star racing series in 1976 and '77, along with the 1964 Firecracker 400. Still, his favorite memory behind the wheel came in his early days.

"Out of all the cars I drove, I probably had the most fun on the dirt track with a sprint car," he said.

Earnhardt drives the truck

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the pace truck driver for the 61st Daytona 500, and began the day spending some time with the media.

Asked about all the attention he attracted as he walked into the Speedway on Sunday morning, Earnhardt said "it's still awesome to be remembered."

Earnhardt said he'd enjoyed giving pace rides this morning and still gets "a thrill" from seeing fans.

He joked that he'd waved the green flag last year, will drive a pace truck this year and will look for "some little odd job to do" every year before the 500.

Earnhardt also said he really misses driving the car, more than he expected to. But he's confident that will help him be a better broadcaster.

