Last year, when Dick Vitale was inducted into his 13th and latest hall of fame, the National Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, joining such announcing luminaries as Marv Albert, Howard Cosell and Jack Buck, the Lakewood Ranch resident proclaimed it his professional pinnacle.

“To get in with these kinds of people,” the ESPN college basketball analyst said, “I’m in awe.”

Then the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences had a person in mind for its Lifetime Achievement Award for Sports. Suddenly, a guy with words for every occasion was at a loss for them.

Yep, this one is Dickie V’s personal PTPer.

“To have my name listed among the giants in sports broadcasting and to receive this prestigious award leaves me speechless,” Vitale said, “and you probably know that doesn’t happen to me often.”

The 79-year-old will receive his honor at the 40th Annual Sports Emmy Awards show on May 20 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Fredrick P. Rose Hall. Awards will be handed out in 40 categories including Lifetime Achievement.

Vitale will join a pretty select group, including Cosell, Vin Scully, Keith Jackson and John Madden. Following the former Oakland Raiders head coach, Vitale will become just the second analyst to receive the lifetime award.

“I’m in absolute awe,” he said, “going from a jock in the locker room to 40 years and counting at ESPN to now being in the same group as many people I’ve idolized as a fan is incredible. I’ll simply say I’m so blessed and lucky and owe it all to my family and my second family at ESPN.”

Friends honor, remember the late Lynn Bonnett

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, a well-done hamburger without the bun, pickle and tomato slices on the side, was placed on a specific table at Sarasota’s Norma Jeans Sports Bar & Grill. It was done to remember and honor the guy whose dinner the burger was several times a week.

And always at 6 p.m. sharp.

Lynn Bonnett was funny about that.

“We had to order dinner by 6,” friend Nicole Sears said. “All the waiters and waitresses knew what he wanted. He didn’t have to say it.”

The man everyone at Norma Jeans knew as “Dad” died last month at age 77 at his North Carolina cabin. Lynn Bonnett, owner of Sarasota Roofing, a member of the YMCA board of directors and Sarasota High baseball PA announcer, did not want a service.

But his friends just had to do something, so about 30 or so were invited to a closed party at Norma Jeans, which picked up the tab for the food and drink. Opening its doors to everyone who knew and respected Lynn would have bankrupted the place.

After his death, wife Linda and son Lee received an outpouring of support that Lee, the second baseman on the Sarasota Sailors’ 1987 state title team, called “unbelievable.”

Then again, if you knew Lynn, maybe not. His friends were both numerous and loyal.

“Everywhere,” Lee said. “He was a renaissance man as far as friends.”

After the Sarasota Sports Committee disbanded in the late 1990s, Lynn led the effort to have Y volunteers and employees handle parking for spring-training games at Ed Smith Stadium.

In tribute, the Orioles will remember Lynn during the fifth inning of their spring-training opener on Saturday against the Twins. The team will present Linda with an honor as well.

Eventually a plaque with Lynn Bonnett’s name will be installed somewhere in an Ed Smith parking lot.

“He could be the face of something as well as the brawn,” Lee said. “He could do both those. At the end of the day, you could always turn to him.”

Sarasota Invitational Regatta set for Feb. 22-24

Happening on the same weekend spring training gets underway the 10th Sarasota Invitational Regatta will attract nearly 65 teams and more than 1,500 athletes to Nathan Benderson Park.

Long-time watchers might remember the Invitational being Benderson’s first organized regatta. Now spanning three days, it attracts middle-school rowers, youth teams and masters competitors.

Hosted by the Sarasota County Rowing Club in Osprey, the Invitational is open to the public. For more information, contact regatta director Norm Thetford at (941) 223-4448.