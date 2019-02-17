DAYTONA BEACH — The Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets dominated qualifying, while Fords swept the Duel qualifying races — and Toyota saved its best for last and captured the big trophy.

Denny Hamlin beat Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch in a heated, two-lap, overtime shootout to win the 61st Daytona 500 before an estimated 125,000 spectators Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

“It was one of those days where it was meant to be,” said Hamlin, who dedicated the win to Gibbs’ recently deceased son J.D. “Hats off to Kyle but today we would not be denied.”

J.D. Gibbs, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 49, helped hire Hamlin at Gibbs Racing.

“I think J.D. had the best view of everything today,” Joe Gibbs said fighting back tears.

“We wanted to get one of our JGR cars into Victory Lane,” said Busch, who has never won the 500. “But it’s bittersweet.”

Erik Jones, who won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, completed the Gibbs’ trifecta with a third-place finish, the first time the same team has swept the 500 since Hendrick went 1-2-3 in 1997.

This was a wild season opener for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, which included two red-flag periods for “Big One” crashes.

The 31-year, restrictor-plate era ended with a mammoth 21-car pileup in Turn 3 on Lap 191 ignited when Matt DiBenedetto’s newly energized No. 95 Toyota was turned by Paul Menard’s No. 21 Ford.

The red flag lasted 24 minutes, 57 seconds as pieces of stock cars were collected from the track surface.

“Just a racing deal,” DiBenedetto said. “Nothing intentional; it looks like he was trying to give me a push.”

“The No. 12 (Ryan Blaney) had a big run so I jumped up in front of him and hooked (McDowell),” Menard said. “I am not sure what really happened there.”

On the next restart (Lap 206), Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford clipped the front of Michael McDowell’s No. 34 car necessitating a second race stoppage, this one delaying the finish by another 14:41.

The massive stadium, which boasts more than 101,000 seats, was so full of anticipation and energy that it produced a “wave” during the second forced timeout.

The final restart set the stage for the one-on-one battle for NASCAR’s biggest prize, with teammates starting side by side, much to Busch’s chagrin.

“He wanted to go back into teammate preservation mode again,” Busch said. “It is what it is.”

Hamlin, who won the 2016 Daytona 500, said his best chance to win would be to start on the outside racing lane. “I’ll always take the outside line,” said Hamlin, who had lane choice as race leader.

The Daytona 500 was relatively tame until the very end. There were 12 cautions covering 47 laps, with mishaps here and there, including a weird wreck at the entrance to pit road.

But when it got to the trophy dash — 10 laps to go — drivers were doing everything they could to gain track position.

“Brains come unglued,” Busch said. “That's all it is.”

Hamlin, who never won a race in 2018, led the Daytona 500 twice for 30 laps, including the last nine. DiBenedetto, making his first start in the No. 95 Toyota, led twice for a race-high 49 laps.

Busch did win Stage 1 and scored extra championship points. Blaney captured Stage 2.

Rick Hendrick’s cars posted the top-4 speeds in Daytona 500 qualifying. Ford’s Kevin Harvick, who crashed out Sunday, and Logano swept the 150-mile qualifying races, and Toyota entered Sunday’s final contest with nothing to show for Speedweeks.

“This was extra special,” said David Wilson, who runs Toyota’s racing program. “We’ve been talking about it all week. Everybody has been picking one of our competitors to win because we just don’t have the numbers, but the neat thing is we set up strategy and we worked the strategy.

“I’ve always said plate racing is team racing. The winner of this doesn’t win as an individual; he wins as part of a team.”

