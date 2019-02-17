AUBURNDALE — For Auburndale seniors, this is where it ended when they were freshmen — the state semifinals. They weren’t ready to let that happen again. They wanted to play one more high school soccer game.

The Bloodhound will get that one last game. Playing as well as they can play, the Bloodhounds shut out last season’s state runner-up, Jackonsville Fletcher, 3-0, on Saturday night in the Class 4A at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.

Auburndale (22-2-2) will play Fort Lauderdale (22-5) in the 4A state championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. Fort Lauderdale advanced with a 2-0 victory over Seminole. It will the the fourth state championship game for the Bloodhounds, who won state titles in 2005 and 2007.

“I’m so excited,” Auburndale senior Dante Lavigne said. “I’m so ready for that to be happening. We’re super excited.”

Lavigne said he and his teammates were nervous before the match, but it didn’t show once the game started. Auburndale coach Guy Jennings said it was the best his team all season other than how they played in the tournament in California.

“All phases of our game was on tonight,” Jenning said. “Getting (Echoni) Puis back tonight in the midfield helped us tremendously. He made such a big presence in the midfield with his athleticism and the way he plays simple. I’m very, very proud of the way they played tonight. They came to play. And that team was good.”

If Auburndale was playing its best, the opposite was true for Fletcher.

“We actually played our worst game of the year to be honest, unfortunately,” Fletcher coach Rob Holstein said.

Holstein attributed his team’s play, at least in part, to the venue. The field at Lake Myrtle is considerably wider than the normal high school field.

“To be honest, they put us on a field we haven’t played on all year,” Holstein said. “Our high school field is about 60 yards wide, and this one is closer to 80, a full-sized field. If we played at the high school, it plays into our hands. We haven’t played on a field like this all year so we got spread out a little bit, which caused us problems on the counter. And obviously, they have a kid who can throw the ball 75 yards, and they got some height, which changed the game. If you take away the long throw, you’re looking a 0-0 or 1-1 game.”

Those throw-ins by Jaren Fletcher set up Auburndale’s first two goals. The first came in the 26th minute. Welch’s throw into the box right in front of the goal deflected off a Fletcher defender, who was trying to prevent Ducarmel Jeannestin from getting to the ball, and Auburndale led 1-0.

Welch’s second throw-in about six minutes into the second half went to Noah Stephens, who scored the first of his two goals.

“We’ve been working hard all year on those throw-ins and those set-pieces, and it worked out for us,” Jenning said. “Jared’s throw-ins have been such a weapon for us all year long.”

Players often feel a 2-0 lead is a dangerous lead because one by the team that is down can change momentum. The next goal came quickly, about three minutes later, but it was another by Auburndale and Stephens.

Jeannestin outworked two Fletcher defenders then centered the ball to an open Stephen, who had an open shot.

“There is a lot of pressure up on this season, but I never expected we’d do this,” Stephens said. “I’m obviously proud of the team and proud to get goals.”

The three-goal lead was a comfortable margin, but with the way Auburndale’s defense, led by Lavigne, Alejandro Alvarado and goalkeeper Dawson Hinkle, was playing, one ended up being enough. The players were proud of the shutout.

“Especially in the back line, to be able to hold that zero, that’s what really matters,” Lavigne said. “If we can hold that zero, then all that we have to worry about is our strikers putting the ball in the goal. So it feels really good to get that zero.”