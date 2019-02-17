Dennis Maffezzoli @maffsports

Sunday

Feb 17, 2019 at 2:31 PM Feb 17, 2019 at 2:31 PM


Lakewood Ranch, Charlotte, Saint Stephen's are at home

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

7 p.m. Thursday

Class 9A-Region 2

Riverview at Orlando Oak Ridge

Class 8A-Region 3

Naples Gulf Coast at Lakewood Ranch

Palmetto at Fort Myers Riverdale

Class 7A-Region 3

Gulfport Boca Ciega at Charlotte

Port Charlotte at Clearwater

Class 6A-Region 3

Booker at Tampa Jesuit

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 3A-Region 3

Fort Myers Canterbury at Saint Stephen’s

Port Charlotte Community Christian at Naples First Baptist

 