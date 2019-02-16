PALMETTO — The Manatee High wrestling team went 7-0 to win the 2019 Manatee County Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday at Palmetto High.

Eight Hurricanes went 7-0 and won their weight class and were named Manatee County champions: Angelo Dedona (106-pound weight class), Noah Wadle (113), Brandon Tackett (120), James Russell Jr. (145), Tylynn Lukens (160), Jackson Beyer (170), Bryson Johnson (182) and Brandon Dossey (220).

Dossey was named the Mike Kelly (upper weights) Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Four other Manatee wrestlers went 6-1: Colin Nobles (126). Jack Russell (132), William Scholl (138), Juane’ Ligon (195).

Also, Andres Duarte Ponce was 4-3 at 152 and Donnie Shoup was 5-2 at 285.

In team scoring:

Manatee def. Southeast, 81-0;

Manatee def. Bayshore, 78-0;

Manatee def. Bradenton Christian, 77-0;

Manatee def. Saint Stephens, 78-6;

Manatee def. Braden River, 68-6;

Manatee def. Lakewood Ranch, 68-9;

and Manatee def. Palmetto, 57-21;

In raising their record to 33-6, Hurricanes coach Andy Gugliemini collected his 550 and 551 career dual wins during the weekend.

The Hurricanes will return to action in the Class 3A-District 8 tournament 11 a.m. Friday at Countryside High School in Clearwater.