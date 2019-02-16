ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Angel Golden scored 22 points as Bethune-Cookman (15-9, 8-4 MEAC) won 69-64 over South Carolina State (12-13, 5-6) for its third consecutive conference victory Saturday.

Golden was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, including two key free throws with 19 seconds remaining after the Bulldogs cut the Wildcats' 11-point lead to 66-64.

Chasimmie Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds for B-CU, which led 39-31 at halftime and clinched their fourth straight winning season.

The Wildcats visit Savannah State at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Fla. Gulf Coast 73, Stetson 40

DELAND — Florida Gulf Coast (21-4, 12-0 ASUN) jumped out to a 19-4 lead and held on the rest of the way against Stetson (13-12, 8-3). The Eagles won their 12th game in a row while the Hatters saw their six-game win streak snapped. Stetson shot just 26 percent and was held to a season-low 40 points. "It was not a good game for us. We didn't shoot the ball well," Stetson head coach Lynn Bria said. Day'Neshia Banks led the Hatters with 19 points and eight rebounds. Stetson visits NJIT at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ERAU 87, Saint Leo 63

SAINT LEO — Nicole Tucker scored a game-high 30 points as Embry-Riddle (16-8, 11-6 Sunshine State) beat Saint Leo (10-15, 5-12). Morgan Ackermann (21 points) and Lauren Ellenberger (12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) also led the Eagles. ERAU hosts Florida Tech at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DSC 96, CCF 64

DAYTONA BEACH — Jayla Atmore and Carrie Lee scored 16 points apiece as Daytona State beat the College of Central Florida. The Falcons host FSCJ on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.