Up, down and now back up again, the University of North Florida is once more climbing the Atlantic Sun Conference men's basketball standings.

Noah Horchler scored 22 points and the Ospreys held off a furious late comeback to edge NJIT 64-63 Saturday in Newark, N.J.

The Ospreys (12-16, 6-7) have now won three in a row, after snapping a six-game losing skid last week, and move into a tie for fourth in the ASUN. The top four teams will host games in next month's conference tournament.

UNF led 63-52 with 1:33 to play, but nearly threw away the game with five missed free throws and a foul of long-range shooter Diandre Wilson to let the Highlanders (18-9, 6-6) back into the contest.

The Ospreys survived when a last-second jumper by Abdul Lewis missed.

Wajid Aminu added 13 points and nine boards for UNF, which shook up its lineup by starting Ryan Burkhardt, Brian Coffey II and Carter Hendricksen.

Lewis finished with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) for the Highlanders, whose shooting touch turned ice-cold (31 percent) after the break.

The Ospreys return to the First Coast ahead of Wednesday night's River City Rumble against rival Jacksonville University at Swisher Gym. The game is a likely must-win for both schools to retain hopes of a home postseason game.