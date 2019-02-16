ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After a startling loss at last-place Penn State earlier in the week, Michigan coach John Beilein had a pretty good idea how his team would respond.

"I had no doubt our defense would be strong today," he said.

Charles Matthews scored 14 points and Iggy Brazdeikis added 13 to lift No. 6 Michigan to a 65-52 victory over No. 24 Maryland on Saturday. The Wolverines raced out to a 14-2 advantage and led by as much as 15 in the first half. It was a struggle for Michigan after that, but that big deficit was too much for Maryland to overcome.

"You know how we are. Usually when we lose a game, we come back swinging super hard," Michigan's Isaiah Livers said. "We played horrible at Penn State."

Michigan led 27-18 at halftime. Maryland turned the ball over 13 times in the first half. The Terrapins (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) had only three turnovers in the second, but the damage was done.

"They got up to play and we didn't," said Anthony Cowan Jr., who scored 10 points for Maryland. "You can't have those types of starts against teams like that."

Michigan (23-2, 12-3) had only six turnovers in the game and none in the second half.

Maryland looked like the better team for much of the second, and with the Terps down five, Cowan had a chance to cut further into the lead. But he missed an easy layup, and Brazdeikis made a 3-pointer at the other end to make it 50-42.

Bruno Fernando scored all 12 of his points in the second half for Maryland.

No. 4 Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy had scored 18 points against Notre Dame before he attempted his first free throw, which came with 24 seconds remaining and Virginia clinging to a slim lead.

He made it, and the next one, and sank two more attempts to finally put the Irish away in the Cavaliers' victory on Saturday.

"I never doubted I was going to make them," said Guy, who finished with 22 points.

De'Andre Hunter added 20 points, 13 in the second half, and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who several times seemed poised to take command only to see the Fighting Irish come back. Notre Dame ultimately closed within 54-52 before Guy's free throws sealed it.

No. 8 North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eighth-ranked North Carolina responded to its first loss in a month by pouncing on an overmatched opponent and rolling to its biggest margin of victory ever in an Atlantic Coast Conference road game.

Cameron Johnson scored 27 points and fueled the Tar Heels' game-opening run of 18 straight points in Saturday's win at Wake Forest. The 38-point margin of victory was a school record, surpassing the previous highs of 34 points in league road games at Virginia and Virginia Tech during the 2004-05 season.

It also marked the most lopsided win by either team in the longtime instate series, as well as Wake Forest's worst loss in their Joel Coliseum home of nearly three decades.

No. 12 Purdue 76, Penn State 64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half Saturday and Matt Haarms added a career-high 18 points to lead No. 12 Purdue past Penn State.

The Boilermakers (18-7, 11-3 Big Ten) reclaimed a share of the conference lead with their ninth win in 10 games.

Lamar Stevens finished with 18 points and Rasir Bolton had 17 for Penn State (9-16, 2-12). The Nittany Lions have lost have 10 of 12.

No. 15 Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jarrett Culver scored 18 points and Davide Moretti added 17 as No. 15 Texas Tech cruised past short-handed and turnover-prone Baylor.

Jared Butler scored 16 points and Mario Kegler added 15 for the Bears, who were without key backcourt players Makai Mason (foot) and King McClure (knee) for the third consecutive game.

Texas Tech (21-6, 9-4 Big 12) stayed in second place in the Big 12 by using an uncharacteristic hot hand from 3-point range to surge into a first-half lead that was never threatened.

No. 16 Louisville 56, Clemson 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five days after watching a 23-point second-half lead disappear, No. 16 Louisville found itself on the brink of another calamity on Saturday.

The Cardinals beat Clemson, but they led by seven with 17 seconds remaining, and the Tigers had two chances in the final seconds to walk off the court with a win.

Louisville snapped a two-game losing skid, but the final seconds stirred echoes of those games, including No. 2 Duke's memorable comeback on Tuesday, in which the Cardinals (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) saw double-digit second-half leads evaporate. It was also reminiscent of Virginia's miracle last March, when the Cavaliers scored five points in the final 0.9 seconds to beat the Cardinals.

No. 23 Iowa St. 78, No. 18 Kansas St. 64

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Lindell Wigginton hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Talen Horton-Tucker buried six 3s and had 20, and No. 23 Iowa State pulled away late for a victory over No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday to tighten up the Big 12 title race.

Marial Shayok added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Cyclones (19-6, 8-4), who pulled within a game of the Wildcats (19-6, 9-3) with six games to go in the conference schedule.

The road win also pulled Texas Tech and Kansas back in the championship picture.