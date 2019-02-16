The Ocala Quarterback Club will be welcoming movie star/TV celebrity, Fox NFL Sunday co-anchor and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw to The Reilly Arts Center in Ocala on April 12.

Limited tickets are available for a private meet & greet VIP cocktail party with silent auction items along with photo opportunities and autographs. That will be followed by an epic Scot Brantley video, the trophy presentation of The Scot Brantley Trophy to Buchholz senior and future University of Florida football player Trent Whittemore preceding "An Evening With Terry Bradshaw” performance. Tickets go on sale to public March 1.

“Ocala is a beautiful area,” Bradshaw said. “I’ve been there many times trying to buy horses. My buddy Mel Tillis lived there. I’m looking forward to going back down there and seeing my friends and supporting the Scot Brantley Trophy. I was always fond of Scot when he played for the Bucs.

“I also love that he is supporting high school football in the six-county area because I loved playing it growing up in Shreveport, La. Trent Whittemore is an outstanding young man and sounds like a great choice.”

Ocala Quarterback Club members have first crack at more than 500 tickets for the meet & greet VIP cocktail party with only 150 of them preferred/premium. Reserved seating is $50. General admission is $25.

The general public will be able to buy tickets March 1 on The Reilly Arts Center’s website. The Ocala Quarterback Club Facebook page will contain some information.

Contact: Buddy Martin buddymartinshow@gmail.com or Chad Ritch OcalaQuarterbackClub@gmail.com.