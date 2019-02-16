Plenty of positions battles will need to be sorted out by the end of the Grapefruit League season

2018 IN REVIEW

• After finishing the 2017 season with a 75-87 record, in fourth place and 17 games out of first, the ’18 Pirates improved to 82-79, their first winning season since ’15, yet remained in fourth, 13 games behind the first-place Brewers. They were in first on May 17 before tumbling to fourth by the end of the month. Pittsburgh did so without pitcher Gerrit Cole and outfielder Andrew McCutchen, dealt before the start of camp. The biggest moves during the season were the acquisitions of starter Chris Archer from the Rays and reliever Keone Kela from the Rangers. Individually, outfielder Corey Dickerson hit .300, with 21 homers and 80 RBI, center fielder Starling Marte batted .277, and starters Trevor Williams and Jameson Taillon each went 14-10.

2019 PREVIEW

• The Pirates might be hard-pressed to substantially improve off their fourth-place finish last season. Once again the Brewers and Cubs appear strong, while the Cardinals acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and reliever Andrew Miller. The Pirates, meanwhile, allowed Josh Harrison to become a free agent and in December dealt starter Ivan Nova. They recently signed Francisco Liriano, Nick Franklin and Melky Cabrera, but that won’t shift the balance of power in the division. Pirate fans may have to wait for the organization’s young talent to mature and become major-league ready before the team seriously challenges for a divisional title.

5 QUESTIONS

Q: Who will be the team’s fifth starter?

A: The first four spots seem set, with Trevor Williams and Jameson Taillon each winning 14 games last season and posting ERAs (3.11 and 3.20) among the top 16 in MLB. After being acquired from the Rays, Chris Archer went 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA, his third-straight season with an ERA north of 4.00. Acquired from Houston in the Gerrit Cole deal, Joe Musgrove started 19 games and won six. In the offseason the Pirates signed Jordan Lyles to a one-year deal and it appears the former Astro will get first shot to win the fifth spot. A reliever last season with the Brewers, the 28-year-old started 25, 25 and 22 games for Houston from 2012-14.

Q: When will right fielder Gregory Polanco return?

A: The team’s best power hitter had 23 home runs and 81 RBI last season before hurting his shoulder in September. The injury necessitated offseason labrum surgery, but the 26-year-old, a Pirate for all five of his MLB seasons, has been throwing and hopes to return before June. To protect itself, Pittsburgh signed former Indian Lonnie Chisenhall, who hit .321 in 29 games last season. Veteran Melky Cabrera might also see time in right. Needless to say, the Pirates need Polanco’s bat in the lineup.

Q: Will Adam Frazier be ready to take over second base?

A: He’s had more than enough seasoning, having appeared in 66, 121 and 113 games the last three seasons at second, in the outfield and as a pinch hitter. In 353 plate appearances last season, the 27-year-old batted .277 with 10 homers and 35 RBI. Frazier will replace two-time All-Star Josh Harrison, whose contract was bought out by the Pirates, allowing him to become a free agent. Frazier could bat leadoff for the Pirates.

Q: Will Josh Bell regain his power stroke?

A: That will be one of the main tasks for first-year hitting coach Rick Eckstein. After collecting 26 homers and 90 RBI in 2017, production sufficient to put the switch-hitting first baseman third in voting for NL Rookie of the Year, the 26-year-old fell off last season to 12 homers and 62 RBI. Bell hit just one home run in April, and with Gregory Polanco unable to start the season, the Pirates can’t afford another slow start from one of their few power hitters.

Q: What other position battles might camp feature?

A: With last year’s starting shortstop, Jordy Mercer, having moved on, the position will be contested by rookie Kevin Newman, who hit .209 last season in 31 games for the Pirates, and Erik Gonzalez, acquired from the Indians in November. At third base, Colin Moran, who appeared in 144 games last season, hitting .277 with 11 homers, will be pushed by Jung Ho Kang. The Korean-born player missed all of 2017 and most of last season with visa problems. But in 2015 and ’16 for the Pirates, Kang combined to hit 36 homers in 229 games.

5 TOP GAMES AT LECOM PARK

• Sunday, Feb. 24 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:05 p.m. — After opening spring training the day before at the Phillies in Clearwater, the Pirates begin the home portion of their schedule by hosting the Marlins.

• Monday, Feb. 25 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. — The Pirates remain at LECOM to host the world champion Boston Red Sox. Alex Cora’s team returns to Bradenton on March 17.

• Saturday, March 2 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. — For its only spring visit to LECOM, Aaron Boone’s club surely will attract a capacity crowd.

• Sunday, March 3 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m. — Nine games into the spring-training schedule, the Rays make the first of two stops at LECOM. The next will be a 6:05 p.m. game on March 15.

• Thursday, March 7 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m. — Forty years ago, the Pirates and O’s met for the World Series. The two teams will gather in Bradenton again for a game on March 21.