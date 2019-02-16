4:50 p.m.

Michael Annett won the Xfinity opener at Daytona, inheriting the lead on Lap 75 and never looking back. Teammate Justin Allgaier finished second, followed by the No. 19 of Brandon Jones.

3:50 p.m.

Justin Haley passed Jeffrey Earnhardt of the final lap to win Stage 1, while Ross Chastain dominated and won the second stage.

The No. 19 of Brandon Jones will lead the field to green to begin the third and final stage.

2:45 p.m.

The front row of Tyler Reddick and Jeffrey Earnhardt led the 38-car field of the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 to the green flag at Daytona International Speedway.

Reddick won the pole position in morning qualifying. He turned a single-car lap of 189.060 mph. Earnhardt was clocked at 188.667 mph.

There are two NASCAR Cup Series regulars mixed into the Xfinity field. Chase Elliott started seventh while Brad Keselowski took off from ninth place.

At the green flag, it is 75 degrees with partly cloudy skies.