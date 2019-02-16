ORMOND BEACH — Seabreeze made its last four penalty kicks to outlast Ponte Vedra 3-3 (4-3 penalty kicks) and advance to the 3A title game for the third consecutive year. The Sandcrabs (22-1-1) won the big one at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand two years ago and lost it with four seconds left in overtime a year ago. The Sharks finished 15-4-2.

“We put pressure on them in the second half, saying ‘If we’re going to go out, we’re going to go out,' " said Seabreeze head coach Eli Freidus, whose team trailed 2-0 less than two minutes into the second half. “I’m glad the game didn’t go any longer because our legs were done. We had a lot of hurt, tired kids out there.”

After two 40-minute halves and two 10-minute overtime periods, it came down to penalty kicks. And with both teams having made three of them, it came down specifically to junior Ryan Betau. Betau calmly snuck it past goalie Wingate Hopkins and the celebration was on.

“It was incredible,” said Betau of the atmosphere as he addressed the game-winning kick. “We have a superstation where we all start humming. We both missed the first kick so it was all good. As soon as Cam (Cameron Bowling, Seabreeze goalkeeper) made the save on their third shot it was 2-1, and I knew we were going to win.

“They just told me to put it where I normally put it, and that’s exactly what I did. It’s a hard penalty kick to pull off going across the body. If the keeper reads your hips, he can get to it. You just have to hit it like you know you’re going to score, and that’s what I did.”

It was the clutchest of clutch kicks.

“Clutch kicks, how about the clutch saves,” said Freidus. “You save two PKs, you’re probably going to win.”

In the first half, Seabreeze had several chances to score but found itself on the short end of a 1-0 score. Henry Carpenter tapped in a rebound after Bowling made a leaping save to give the Sharks the lead just 5 minutes into the game.

Less than two minutes into the second half Ponte Vedra doubled its lead when David Morales, who had missed a wide open net in the first half, made amends with a goal to put pressure on the Sandcrabs.

With 29 minutes remaining, Dillon Vollinger got Seabreeze on the board. Eight minutes later, Michael Hanna tied the game and then three minutes later put his team ahead with an easy tap in set up by a great entry pass by Nate Thompson.

Suddenly all the pressure was on the Sharks, and they responded quickly. Nico Gosendi’s free kick went right through traffic into the net to tie the game with 18:05 remaining.

The next 38 minutes was white knuckle time. Each team had several chances to take the lead. Each time, the goalkeepers either rose to the occasion or the shot just missed.